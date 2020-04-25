The Chickasaw Reunion “Chikasha Ittafama” has been canceled out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus situation. The reunion traditionally takes place at Kullihoma annually in early May.
The decision to cancel this historic event was not made lightly, but ultimately the health and well-being of the Chickasaw people is the highest priority. The Chickasaw Nation looks forward to gathering together soon as a strong, healthy and united people.
For the latest closings, cancellations and postponements, visit Chickasaw.net/COVID19.
Visit Chickasaw.net/Connect to connect with Chickasaw history, community and culture. Each tab located within this page has resources available that allow one to engage and continue to be a part of their Chickasaw heritage. For a list of at-home resources, visit Chickasaw.net/AtHome.
