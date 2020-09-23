(OKLAHOMA CITY) – You still have time to double your impact in the fight against childhood hunger with the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids Match. Through Sept. 30, all donations to the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids Programs are matched, dollar for dollar, up to $160,000 thanks to gifts from the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma, Dolese Bros., Mark and Beth Brewer, David and Lezlie Hudiburg and David Gorham.
One out of every four Oklahoma children are food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. In children, chronic food insecurity negatively impacts physical, emotional and cognitive development.
“We are proud to help provide this opportunity. The Food for Kids Match is an easy way to make a big impact in lives of Oklahoma children,” said David Hudiburg, match sponsor. “We encourage Oklahomans to take advantage of the opportunity to have their donations matched dollar for dollar.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids Programs are actively working to fight childhood hunger. In the past year, the programs provided more than 2.8 million meals to nearly 42,000 chronically hungry children.
Feeding America projects childhood food insecurity will worsen as a result of the the COVID-19 pandemic. As the school year begins, the Food for Kids Programs will help to fill meal gaps for Oklahoma students like Daniel, a fifth grader at an Oklahoma City elementary school. He receives a sack of nutritious, kid-friendly food each week as part of the Backpack Program.
“I take the packs home to share with my four siblings. We really like the juice, pork jerky and cereal.”
A $100 donation can help support a child in one of the Food for Kids Programs for a year. With the match, that donation helps to support two children.
Make a donation today by visiting foodforkids.us or by calling 405-600-3136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.