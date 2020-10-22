10 Digit Dialing To Begin for 405 area code

Changes are coming for telephone customers in the 405 area code.
Starting Saturday, October 24 local calls within the 405 area code can be made by either dialing the local 7 digit local number or by dialing the area code plus the local number. This will continue for six months, after which all local calls within the 405 will require 10 digit dialing (area code + local number).
The move to 10 digit dialing for local 405 area code calls is necessary to enable the addition of another area code for the area currently served only by 405. The additional area code (572) is needed to ensure there will be enough telephone numbers available for the area.
Here is the schedule for local-call 10 digit dialing within the 405 area code and the addition of the 572 area code:
October 24, 2020 – “Permissive” 10 digit dialing begins. Customers are encouraged to begin using 10 digit dialing (405+local number) to make local calls. However, local calls will still be completed if local 7 digit number is entered without the area code.
April 24, 2021 – Mandatory 10 digit dialing begins. All local calls will require the area code+local number.
May 24, 2021 – 572 area code added to the area that had been served only by 405.
The addition of the 572 area code will not change existing 405 telephone numbers. Also, there will be no change in the local call boundaries (local calls within the area will remain local calls, regardless of whether the number called is a 405 or 572 area code.)
