Oklahoma senior adults were invited to attend the 2023 Senior Day at the Capitol on Monday, February 27 in Oklahoma City.
The free annual event was sponsored by the Oklahoma Alliance on Aging as an opportunity for senior residents and their advocates to discuss the needs of approximately 800,000 Oklahomans who are 60 or older.
Thirteen senior adults from the Irving Center attend the 2023 Senior Day at the Capitol to share their views and learn about important legislation concerning senior adults as they filled up the senate floor and contributed to letting their “Voice Be Heard!”. They were also able to as visit informative vendors and take part in a personal information session with Senator Greg McCourtney and Representative Ronnie Johns.
The Irving Center attended were provided transportation to the Senior Day at the Capitol in partnership with the Call A Ride program.
Those from the Irving Center attending the 2023 Senior Day at the Capitol were: Neva Glover, Voncille Conway, Shirley Prater, Claire Patterson, Janis Harper, Jerry Harper, Mike McCrea, Bud Estes, Nyokia Ware, Barbara Johnson, Socorro Leon-Painter, Shelly O’Grady, and Director, Janna Davis.
