A pair of fundraisers have been scheduled in the community to assist the Ashton Bea-Ann Brown family after she tragically passed away Saturday. The fundraisers for the 18-year old are to help lift the financial weight of both medical and funeral expenses.
The first fundraiser will be held at Pigskins BBQ from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The local restaurant will donate 20% of every ticket to the family during this time.
A benefit bake sale, hosted by Cowart's Smokehouse Market in Ada, is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
