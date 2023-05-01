The Pharmacy recently donated items toward the Family Crisis Center's fifth annual "Loads of Love" fundraising event. Each year, the Center serves hundreds of victims fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking situations. This event allows the Center to gather necessary items for those victims. Pictured are members of The Pharmacy's staff. The Pharmacy is part of The Clinic, a federally qualified health center that cares for patients in and around Ada, Konawa, Seminole, and Stratford.