The Pharmacy recently donated items toward the Family Crisis Center's fifth annual "Loads of Love" fundraising event. Each year, the Center serves hundreds of victims fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking situations. This event allows the Center to gather necessary items for those victims. Pictured are members of The Pharmacy's staff. The Pharmacy is part of The Clinic, a federally qualified health center that cares for patients in and around Ada, Konawa, Seminole, and Stratford.
featured
"Loads of Love" fundraising event
- Anne Nicole Flinn | The Clinic
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorist charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide
- Roff teacher retires after 45 years
- Cothran named new Murray State College Agriculture Dean
- Ellis family part of shooting scare in Mansfield, Texas
- Truett wins Smoke & Guns fight via TKO
- Pontotoc Technology Center Launches New Line Worker Academy
- In pictures: Artesian Arts Festival
- Two charged for separate crimes
- Ada doctor agrees to pay $7,000,000 to resolve false claims allegations
- McCurtain Co. citizens again demand resignations of officials caught on recording
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.