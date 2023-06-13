On Monday a small portion of East 14 Street was closed off by the Ada Fire Department for only a brief moment. The road was closed off due to a lightning strike nearby that ignited vapors off of a gas tank underground at the Conoco on South Mississippi Ave. No fire was truly started and the road was open to traffic soon after the Fire Department cleared the threat.
At around 11:00 a.m., lightning struck near the Conoco gas station. A tanker was refilling the gas tank underground when, according to Matt Turner with the Ada Fire Department, lighting struck behind an apartment building next door on East 14 Street. The lighting then traveled through the ground and ignited some of the vapors coming off of the gas tank underground as well as off of the truck. The Ada Fire Department was called to the scene and the refilling was halted to prevent a fire from starting.
No fire was started and the ignited vapors went out as the fire department arrived. They proceeded to stick around to make sure the scene was safe to start refilling the underground tank. Within a flash, the threat was cleared by the fire department and the road opened back up to traffic.
