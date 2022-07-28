“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Philippians 4:13 NKJV
This scripture, although simple, is packed full of answers to some of life’s most challenging questions. You’ll find in life that there are times it is just as difficult to start a thing as it is to complete it.
A new career, a new relationship, a new phase in life, even new day can all create a level of fear in a persons heart.
Fear is one of satan’s most powerful tools. It is often used in conjunction with the “what if’s” in life. “What if the marriage doesn’t work”, “What if the business fails”, “What if I don’t get accepted into the college”, or “What if this idea actually works”, “What if things go the way that I hoped for”.
This can be crippling and sometimes down right terrifying. Fear is the thief of progress! Believe it or not their are people who are just as afraid of success as they are of failure.
Failure, that I can handle. I tried, it didn’t worked, and now I move on. But what if I succeed, where do I go from there? For you see there’s a weight that comes with success. Once you succeed you’ll be held at that level of accountability for the rest of your days.
You’ll never be able to go back to mediocrity, but your success now requires a higher standard of living. All these things often flood the mind of those in pursuit of purpose, but you must realize my brother and sister failure is not an option to those who are in Christ.
We must have a confidence that we will finish and come out on top, all we need to do is just start.
In our lesson today Paul has just described surviving life’s good days and life’s bad days. He further explain’s that he’s only been successful in this area through the strength of Christ. Let’s look at today’s power points.
1.)You must first take the limits off of yourself. Notice if you will this scripture starts off with two powerful words, “I can…”.
The moment you believe in yourself, the person God has called and created you to be is the moment you become a threat to the devil and a force to be reckoned with. Henry Ford once said “
If you think you can or can’t, you are right.”
2.) Commit yourself to STARTING. The third word in this scripture is “do”. A decision without an action is just a thought. The God that created you in his own image and likeness is the same God that start’s a project and is disciplined enough to finish it.
3.) Stop comparing your timeline with other’s. This thing called life is a marathon not a sprint. You might finish faster than others and sometimes slower than others, but the goal is to finish! Comparison is the thief of joy.
You’ll miss out on the joy of the journey if you are always comparing your progress to someone else’s.
4.) Finishing a thing can only be done through Christ who gives you the strength. We must pray as if our plans rely on God and work as if they rely on us.
You need not be the smartest, the richest, or even the youngest to succeed. You only need to be willing to start.
I promise you if you start, you’ll finish!!
Maybe you’ve started something, but have allowed it to become idle, lay dormant, or have just placed it on the shelf with the rest of “thing’s” you’ll eventually get to.
I encourage, go back today, dust off that idea and finish what you started!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.