Winter chicken soup

Ingredients
3 tsp. olive oil
1 onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 serrano pepper, sliced thin
2 tbsp. minced ginger
1 tbsp. Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Onion Preserves
1/2 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Cumin and Oregano seasoning mix
2 carrots, sliced
2 Triple S Farms Sweet Potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 lbs. chicken thighs or breasts
6 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1/2 cup quinoa
Directions
Step 1
In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. To the hot oil, add the onion, garlic, serrano pepper, ginger, onion preserves and Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning. Cook, stirring constantly for 3-5 minutes or until onion is tender.
Step 2
Add carrots and potatoes, stirring to coat with onion mixture. Add chicken to pot. Add chicken broth, and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are done.
Step 3
Remove chicken from pot and shred with two forks. Return to soup and stir. Turn heat to low to keep warm.
Step 4
In a small saucepan, cook 1/2 cup quinoa according to package directions. Place quinoa in bowls and pour soup over the top for each serving.
