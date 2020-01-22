Winter chicken soup

Winter chicken soup. This healthy and hearty soup will warm you from the inside out.

Ingredients

3 tsp. olive oil

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 serrano pepper, sliced thin

2 tbsp. minced ginger

1 tbsp. Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Onion Preserves

1/2 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Cumin and Oregano seasoning mix

2 carrots, sliced

2 Triple S Farms Sweet Potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 lbs. chicken thighs or breasts

6 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1/2 cup quinoa

Directions

Step 1

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. To the hot oil, add the onion, garlic, serrano pepper, ginger, onion preserves and Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning. Cook, stirring constantly for 3-5 minutes or until onion is tender.

Step 2

Add carrots and potatoes, stirring to coat with onion mixture. Add chicken to pot. Add chicken broth, and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are done.

Step 3

Remove chicken from pot and shred with two forks. Return to soup and stir. Turn heat to low to keep warm.

Step 4

In a small saucepan, cook 1/2 cup quinoa according to package directions. Place quinoa in bowls and pour soup over the top for each serving.

