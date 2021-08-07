This week’s featured creature is an otherwise bland-looking sparrow, except for its intricately patterned head.
The lark sparrow is a summer resident in Oklahoma, and returns to the state usually in early April, and is a sure sign warm weather is just around the corner.
I meant to feature this bird a few months ago, but, well, I forgot.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that, during courtship, male lark sparrows perform turkey-like strutting with their tails upright, flashing their white tail spots, with wings dropped to the ground.
The male will pass a twig to the female during copulation, which is unique to this species, the Cornell Lab reports, and may be an alteration of courtship feeding observed in other species.
This New World bird is probably so-named because it has something in common true larks, which are Old World ground-dwelling songbirds. A couple of other birds with lark in the name include meadowlarks and horned larks.
Appearance
Lark sparrows are fairly large songbirds at 6 to 7 inches in length, but have a long tail.
As mentioned previously, the body of the lark sparrow is blandly sparrow-like in appearance. However, the head is a mixture of white, black and chestnut (see photo). The Cornell Lab of Ornithology describes it as a “harlequin facial pattern.”
Most birds have a visible dark spot on their chests.
Range
Lark sparrows are Oklahoma residents during the breeding season, and are found all over the state during spring and summer. They are permanent residents over much of Texas, down into Mexico and along the western half of California. But in spring, their range expands up through the Plains States, and much of the American West. Their winter range runs along the United States Gulf Coast and well into Mexico.
Habitat
Open grassy habitats with scattered trees and shrubs, such as overgrown fields and pastures. However, I’ve seen these birds visit rural lawns and park picnic areas. They have a preference for edge habitats.
These birds usually feed on the ground, but will fly to elevated perches when disturbed. Also, males will sing from elevated perches during the breeding season.
Food
Mostly insects and seeds. Like many songbirds, lark sparrows eat more insects during the breeding season, with grasshoppers being a favorite. In the winter, they eat more seeds than insects. They pick insects and seeds from the ground, but also from leaves and twigs.
Nesting
Nests are built on the ground (see photo) or fairly low in trees and shrubs.
Females lay three to six eggs which are incubated for 11 to 12 days, which is also the nestling period.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
