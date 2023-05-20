If you have flowers around your house, then there’s a good chance you’ve seen this week’s featured creature, the white-lined sphinx moth.
Like the snowberry clearwing that I featured in April 2022, the white-lined sphinx is a “hummingbird moth.”
They flap their wings at great speed like hummingbirds, and hover from flower to flower to obtain nectar.
Adults fly mostly at night, but will also feed during the day, especially when they first emerge in spring. They are attracted to artificial lights at night, so you may see one on your porch from time to time.
I enjoy observing and photographing these moths whenever I get the chance.
Please remember to visit my Randy’s Natural World YouTube channel. In one video, “A Walk in the Meadow,” I show some video footage of white-lined sphynx moths flying around consuming flower nectar. Here is a link: https://www.youtube.com/ch?v=HdTInvg9SvU&t=9s.
Appearance
White-lined sphynx moths vary in size. They range in length from two to three inches, and have wingspans of 2.5 to 3.5 inches.
They are brownish overall. Forewings are brown and have a buff-colored band that runs from near the base to the tip of each wing. Each forewing has six white lines (hence the name).
Each hindwing, mostly hidden unless the moth is in flight, has a large pink stripe with black coloring on the front and the back.
Range
This common species is quite widespread, and can be found throughout most of North America, from Canada down to Central America.
Food
Adult white-lined sphynx moths visit a great variety of flowers, including honeysuckle, columbine, moonvine, lilac, jimsonweed, larkspur and petunia.
In early spring, I have seen them feeding at henbit and purple deadnettle flowers.
Larvae feed on a great variety of herbaceous plants
Habitat
White-lined sphynx moths inhabit woodlands, fields, gardens and suburbs.
Flight time
In Oklahoma, adults fly from late March into November. Larvae burrow underground in order to metamorphose into adults.
According to the National Audubon Society, these moths have two generations per year, with one generation overwintering as pupae.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
