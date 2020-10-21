White BBQ sauce dip

MIO CoalitionWhite BBQ sauce dip.

Ingredients

2 cup Mayonaise

1 tbsp White Wine Vinegar

3 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Andrew’s Honey

1 1/2 tbsp Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

1/2 tbsp Black Pepper

6 Bar-S Corn Dogs

Directions

Step 1

Combine all remaining ingredients in a bowl and mixing well. Refrigerate for a few hour before serving to allow flavors to meld.

Step 2

Prepare Bar-S corn dogs according to the packaging directions.

Step 3

Serve with Bar-S corn dogs.

Tags

Recommended for you