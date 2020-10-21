White BBQ sauce dip

Ingredients
2 cup Mayonaise
1 tbsp White Wine Vinegar
3 tbsp Lemon Juice
1 tbsp Andrew’s Honey
1 1/2 tbsp Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
1/2 tbsp Black Pepper
6 Bar-S Corn Dogs
Directions
Step 1
Combine all remaining ingredients in a bowl and mixing well. Refrigerate for a few hour before serving to allow flavors to meld.
Step 2
Prepare Bar-S corn dogs according to the packaging directions.
Step 3
Serve with Bar-S corn dogs.
