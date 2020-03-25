'Whiskey in a Teacup' good escapist reading with recipes

In the movie “Legally Blonde,” Reese Witherspoon plays a ditzy sorority girl who follows her boyfriend to Harvard Law School to prove she is serious-minded enough to be his wife. In reality, the actress is anything but ditzy, having been an English literature student at Stanford University before pursuing an acting career, something she had been passionate about since childhood. Now Witherspoon has published her first book, “Whiskey in a Teacup” (Touchstone, 2018), a how-to guide on Southern living.
Actually, this book is quite good. It’s full of beautiful photographs of food, lavish Southern interiors, family and friends. I didn’t want to break the spine on mine by opening it too far, it’s that pretty. Her memories of growing up in New Orleans and Nashville will ring true for many people. She is honestly, authentically adorable. For all its sophistication and grace, it’s also somewhat cheesy, likely at any time to reveal its eccentric, low-brow, beauty-parlor vulnerability. That juxtaposition is exactly the unique, defining characteristic of the South, and Witherspoon captures it perfectly, gracefully, without ever smudging her lipstick. It’s good escapist reading with recipes.
All in all, when it gets down to it, there is a lot to be said in this day and age for whiskey in a tea cup, monogrammed linens, and silver platters. We are re-teaching ourselves manners every day on social media, on our cell phones, and at the grocery store or football game. While comediennes such as Amy Sedaris (“I Like You: Entertaining Under the Influence,” Grand Central Publishing, 2008) poke fun at these 1950s-style values, Reese Witherspoon is the real deal. Chapters include such topics as making sweet sun tea, Dolly Parton, big Southern hair, and do-gooding. The chapter on book clubs is excellent, and Reese has the experience to pull it off with her Instagram book club. She even gives accolades to her high school English teacher. Now, that’s class.
Southern recipes pulled from her life are included throughout. Brother John’s Ribs and Vegetable Plate in a Jar are two recipes almost every family can claim. Here I use our Brother John’s method for dry-rubbed baby back ribs in the oven and our favorite layered salad recipe.
Brother John’s Ribs
1 slab baby back ribs
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Favorite barbecue sauce for finishing
Place brown sugar and spices (down to black pepper) in bowl and mix thoroughly. Peel membrane off underside of ribs by pulling up a corner with a butter knife and then grabbing hold of it with a paper towel and pulling down. It should come off if you have a firm grip on the ribs. Rub front and back of ribs with spice rub. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until ready to cook. Wrap ribs in heavy duty foil and place on baking sheet while preheating oven to 300 degrees. Place in oven and cook 1 1/2-2 hours until tender and meat is falling off the bone. Open foil and slather ribs in barbecue sauce. Raise temperature to 350 degrees and cook an additional 30 minutes. Feeds 2-3 people; adjust recipe for more servings.
For festivities, serve your favorite layered salad in a Mason jar or jelly glass. In the jar, layer in this order: lettuce, diced red pepper, diced green pepper, chopped tomatoes, frozen green peas. Top with refrigerated cole slaw dressing. Add grated cheddar cheese and top with bacon bits. Seal with plastic wrap or lids and refrigerate until serving time, at least 2 hours or overnight. Make one jar per person.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.