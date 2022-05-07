This week’s featured creature has bright, piercing eyes, but is more likely to be heard than seen.
The white-eyed vireo is a very small bird but has a bold appearance for those fortunate enough to observe one up close.
As challenging as it is to find and observe warblers, it can also be challenging to find vireos. Often, it is because of the very small size of both birds.
However, when white-eyed vireos arrive from their wintering grounds, males are rarely quiet, often singing all day long.
And locating them by their song isn’t that difficult, but observing them in their habitat can be, as they usually stay in areas of thick vegetation.
The Cornell Lab reports that while both males and females sing when on their wintering grounds, only males sing on the breeding grounds.
Appearance
White-eyed vireos measure from four to five inches in length. They have yellow flanks and chests, white bellies and are olive-green above. Their heads are gray, but they have bright yellow around and in front of their eyes, which are strikingly pale.
White-eyed vireos have straight bills which are thick and hooked at the tip. That
is often a good way to differentiate vireos from warblers, which have thinner bills that come to a point at the tip.
Range
White-eyed vireos are spring and summer residents in Oklahoma, the eastern two-thirds of the state to be precise. I can tell you from experience that they are fairly common in Oklahoma. I see them often in and around Wintersmith Park.
The breeding range for these birds runs from Northeast Mexico through Texas, western Oklahoma, up to Iowa and all states east.
Their permanent range includes southern portions of the Gulf states and the East Coast up to North Carolina. In winter, their range extends down to southern Mexico and many Caribbean islands.
Habitat
White-eyed vireos inhabit scrubby areas such as woodland edges, undergrowth, briar patches, thickets, overgrown fields, etc.
Food
White-eyed vireos eat insects including caterpillars, moths, flies, butterflies, leafhoppers, true bugs, beetles, ants, wasps, grasshoppers, etc. Will also eat spiders.
Nesting
Nests are usually built in shrubs two to six feet off of the ground. Female lays three to five eggs, which are incubated for about two weeks. Young fledge after 10-11 days. May have two broods each breeding season in warmer portions of its range.
Odds and ends
- Before I go, please be aware that I may feature a species of spider next week. Don’t worry, they don’t hop off the page and come to life.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.