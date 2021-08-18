ROFF [ndash] Services for Debra Jean Barnes, 65, of Roff are 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Rev. Travis Muse will officiate. Burial will follow at East Hill Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Criswel…