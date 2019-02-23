What kind of journalist am I?

One of the difficult duties of most photojournalists is covering tragedies. Floods, fires, dangerous weather, violent crimes and other circumstances can change an ordinary day into the worst day of someone’s life, or the last day of their life. We make it our duty to cover these things within the underlying mission of real journalism: being a guard dog and watchdog of society.
This week I covered another such event, a fatal motorcycle crash. When I arrive on the scene, I assess several things, including my photographic options and my role in delivering my images to editors and to the public. I am also always mindful of the people involved, from the victims themselves to their friends and relatives, to the first responders who are affected by seeing these things every day.
Our intention is to inform the public, hopefully as compassionately and non-intrusively as possible. I know there are journalists in the world who don’t care about being sensitive in such situations and would do anything for a photo, but that’s not me. I feel that if I couldn’t sympathize and empathize with those affected by these events, I would be less of a journalist.
I never ambush anyone, and I never get in anyone’s face. Why would I? To get that once-in-a-lifetime shot? At what cost? Pouring layers of grief on someone who didn’t ask for it, who would rather be doing anything else, who is having the worst day of their life?
It’s unfortunate that movies and television frequently misrepresent us. Police procedural fiction tries to create an adversarial relationship between law enforcement and the media that isn’t accurate. The hero detectives grumble to each other, “Uh, oh, here comes the press.”
Often we at the newspaper are faced with a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” scenario. If we cover something difficult or upsetting, we get calls and messages asking us to remove it or play it down, and if we don’t cover it, we find ourselves seeing a lot of “Why didn’t The Ada News cover that?”
I hope that when I retire and our community looks at my body of work, it speaks not only to my skills with a camera but also to my compassion and common sense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.