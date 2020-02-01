A college professor once told my class and me that “Poetry is language charged to the highest degree of meaning.” I was amazed at the clarity of this observation, a paraphrase of an Ezra Pound quote. By extension, can photography be considered vision charged to the highest degree of meaning?
Why is it important to express ourselves and to use that expression to record and document our lives? Is it important to leave some kind of artistic (or journalistic) legacy behind?
I thought of these questions when I was recently named the Ada Arts Council’s 2019 Outstanding Adan in the Arts, an honor I hope I have earned through my photojournalism, my fine art photography and my efforts to share my creative writing.
Of concern to many of us overly serious artists is the idea that good work is getting diluted by “Instagram influencers” and their ilk, who seem to arrogantly flaunt their willingness to trample anyone’s rights, laws or feelings.
One example is a friend of mine who posted on social media that he will no longer photograph the “firefalls” at Yosemite National Park (when sunlight hits a waterfall at sunset, making it look a bit like fire is flowing down the falls) because of “thousands of photographers” crowding the viewing area, ruining the experience.
Another recent example of this happened when an Instagram and YouTube Star was jailed for climbing The Great Pyramid of Giza. This “influencer” even went as far as to post a photo of him running up the pyramid, away from a security guard. That’s not art. It’s shameless self-promotion, and it’s disrespectful and selfish.
This isn’t the kind of artist I want to be, and I don’t want my legacy to be one of waste, excess or arrogance.
In the end, what is art? In simplest terms, for me, art is a record of the creative, emotional and intellectual narrative of our lives. Art takes the vast complexity inside us and shares it with the world and often reflects ourselves back to us to we can figure out this colossal adventure called life.
