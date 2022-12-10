When I was younger, there seemed to be bobwhite quail just about everywhere.
However, it seems nowadays they are hard to find. Hard, but not impossible. I still see them here and there in the Ada area, but it’s not nearly as often as it used to be.
So, what happened?
Well, I’ve heard all sorts of theories, such as predation by house cats, coyotes, foxes, roadrunners, bobcats, etc.
However, when I visit Southwestern Oklahoma, bobwhites are fairly abundant, and so are the predators I mentioned previously, so what gives?
I recently reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation seeking answers.
Kurt Kuklinski, wildlife diversity and research supervisor at the ODWC, said while the western half of Oklahoma is still holding on to relatively stable northern bobwhite populations, the agency has seen declines in quail for a few decades in the eastern half of the state.
“Our biologists feel strongly that the greatest impact to quail is degraded and/or destruction of quality habitat,” he said. “Especially in eastern Oklahoma (roughly east of I-35), land use has dramatically changed in the last 30-40 years. We no longer see healthy stands of native grasses and weeds, but rather a monoculture of Bermuda grass and old-world bluestem pastures.”
Kuklinski said weedy fencerows which were once common borders to smaller properties and farmsteads are rare now as landowners have taken to frequent herbicide use to control native weeds and grasses.
“Regular fire on the landscape has also been repressed,” Kuklinski said. “Although other factors such as predation and nest destruction cannot be ignored as potential issues, by far the greatest contributor to the decline in quail populations has been loss of habitat and changes to habitat over time.”
And it’s not just the eastern half of Oklahoma, but over much of its range, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that bobwhites have been in sharp decline throughout the past half-century, likely owing to habitat loss and changes in agriculture, and they are an increasingly high priority for conservation.
Appearance
Male and female are similar in appearance, to a point. While the bodies are similar, the male has a strong black-and-white striped face with brown crown and white throat, while the female has buffy to chestnut coloring on the throat, and stripes above the eyes are also buffy to chestnut (photos).
Food
In spring, northern bobwhites eat more leafy green parts of plants, such as leaves and buds, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
They also eat arthropods during the breeding season. That includes beetles, flies, wasps, bugs and spiders.
Young are fed mostly insects.
The Cornell Lab notes that their staple food of seeds comes from agricultural crops, weeds, forest plants and rangeland vegetation. During fall and winter, they eat legume seeds, ragweed seeds, pine seeds and acorns.
Habitat
Quail prefer open habitats such as grasslands, agricultural fields and even open forests.
Range
The northern bobwhite’s range includes most of the eastern United States, from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast. The range extends from the Great Lakes
Region south to southern Mexico.
There is also an isolated population where Washington, Oregon and Idaho join. I don’t know how that happened.
Breeding
According to the Cornell Lab, bobwhites nest on the ground or low in vegetation.
A female will lay anywhere from seven to and astounding 28 eggs, which are incubated for 22 to 24 days. The young are born active, and the nestling period is only one day. However, the young will stay with their parents for some time afterward, depending on them for food and warmth.
Odds and ends
