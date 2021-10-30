Food insecurity among Oklahoma’s youth is a real thing. In fact, more than 208,000 children in the state don’t get the amount of food they need to grow and thrive.
Food insecurity, as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture, is a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.
Many children across the state depend on school meals to get the nutrients they need. When the pandemic hit last year, schools closed their doors. Fortunately, many schools were able to continue their food program and provide vital meals to their students. However, we have a lot of ground to make up in the fight against child hunger.
Hunger Free Oklahoma, an organization dedicated to bringing a unified, statewide voice to the issues and solutions surrounding hunger.
Their goal is to ensure all Oklahomans have access to affordable, nutritious food. One way to help is to become an Oklahoma youth hunger hero, which involves three easy steps.
Raise awareness about hunger: There often are misconceptions about what hunger looks like and how much it exists in our communities. Accepting that it is an issue and that we may not always be able to visibly recognize food insecurity is an important step in this effort. In addition, educating Oklahomans about the effects of hunger, the successful systems in place to fight hunger and how they play a part is another way to raise awareness.
Support local efforts: When people realize how great of an issue hunger really is, it is easy to become overwhelmed regarding where to start. Start in your local community by supporting local food pantries. This can be done by volunteering, participating in fundraisers, advocating or making monetary donations.
Connect those affected by food insecurity to available resources: Armed with the knowledge of steps 1 and 2, people can further help bridge the gap between those suffering from food insecurity and available resources. These may look different in each community.
The holiday season is just around the corner, which is a great time to become involved in helping those in need. Many organizations put together food baskets for families in need. Get your local Oklahoma Home and Community Education group or a 4-H club to help with these efforts.
Oklahoma has some of the worst food insecurity statistics in the country. Hunger costs Oklahoma more than $1.4 billion each year through increased illness and medical costs and decreased academic achievement alone. Research also shows that hunger can lead to low birth weight, delayed development and decreased language acquisition.
Food-insecure children are more likely to have lower reading and math scores, more significant behavior and social problems and lower high school graduation rates. Also, food insecurity weakens the labor force and decreases educational attainment.
The pandemic has played a big role in food insecurity and impacted families that already were facing hunger or were one paycheck away from hunger. Households with children are more likely to experience food insecurity.
Look around your community and become involved to help raise awareness of this problem.
