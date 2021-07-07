Watermelon Stack

Ingredients
1 whole Triple S Farms seedless watermelon
1 Dianne’s Legendary Italian Dressing
Directions
STEP 1
Dice watermelon and pour dressing over melon, or use the dressing as a side sauce.
