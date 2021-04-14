Watermelon and spinach salad

A tangy honey-lime dressing complements the sweet watermelon and bitter arugula in this unique salad.
Ingredients
1 Triple S Watermelon, partly cut into 1” cubes to equal 3 cups and remaining watermelon sliced into 1” slices for serving
1/2 Cup crumbled feta cheese
3 Tbsp lime juice
1/2 Tbsp kosher salt
2 Cup Scissortail Farms baby spinach
2 Cup Scissortail Farms arugula
1/3 Cup Scissortail Farms mint leaves, chopped
1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp Andrew
2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
Directions
STEP 1
Place each of four watermelon slices onto plates for serving. You may cut these into squares, rounds or triangles.
STEP 2
In a large bowl, combine cubed watermelon, spinach, arugula, onion, mint and feta.
STEP 3
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, honey and salt.
STEP 4
Combine watermelon mixture with dressing. Serve on top of watermelon slices. Drizzle with additional balsamic vinegar. Serve immediately. (If not serving immediately, keep dressing and salad ingredients separate until serving time.
