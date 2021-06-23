Watermelon agua fresca

August is prime time for watermelon in Oklahoma. Enjoy the sweetest Triple S melons in a refreshing drink.
Ingredients
1 Medium Triple S Farms Seedless Watermelon
2-3 tbsp. Andrew’s Honey Bees Pure Honey
1 tbsp. Lime Juice
Ice Cubes, For Serving
Directions
STEP 1
Cut watermelon in half and remove the meat from the center. Cut into 2-inch pieces.
STEP 2
In a blender, combine half of the watermelon and 1 cup cold water, and blend until smooth. Pour through a strainer into a pitcher; discard solids. Repeat with remaining watermelon and 1 cup cold water. You should have about 8-12 cups juice. Stir in lime juice and honey, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve well chilled over ice.
