Watermelon agua fresca

August is prime time for watermelon in Oklahoma. Enjoy the sweetest Triple S melons in a refreshing drink.

Ingredients

1 Medium Triple S Farms Seedless Watermelon

2-3 tbsp. Andrew’s Honey Bees Pure Honey

1 tbsp. Lime Juice

Ice Cubes, For Serving

Directions

STEP 1

Cut watermelon in half and remove the meat from the center. Cut into 2-inch pieces.

STEP 2

In a blender, combine half of the watermelon and 1 cup cold water, and blend until smooth. Pour through a strainer into a pitcher; discard solids. Repeat with remaining watermelon and 1 cup cold water. You should have about 8-12 cups juice. Stir in lime juice and honey, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve well chilled over ice.

