This week's October featured creepy creature is an arachnid that can make a person pay for not watching where they walk whilst barefoot.
There are about 50 species of scorpion in the United States, with a few of those species being in Oklahoma. However, the most common by a longshot is the striped bark scorpion -- Centruroides vittatus.
Many people in Oklahoma have a story or two about scorpions, about how they or someone they know were stung by one once. Or maybe twice.
Well, I have a story or two myself.
As a young man, I was removing some cut tree branches from a field which had been there for some time -- a brush pile, really.
I wore leather gloves most of the time, but, after taking a break, and forgetting to put them back on, I reached down to grab a branch, and felt a painful stab to the side of my index finger.
After watching the scorpion culprit scurry away, I sat back and wondered how long the pain would last. It was sort of a non-voluntary way to research the sting of a scorpion.
To describe the pain, which wasn't the worst I've experienced, it felt like liquid fire had been injected into the finger, and the pain and numbness affected the entire digit for about 45 minutes to an hour.
Fast forward many years to one evening when my son -- maybe maybe 15 at the time -- was walking across our dining room, sans shoes. He suddenly jumped into the air and yelled out in pain.
Startled, I looked down to see a medium-sized striped bark scorpion which my son had stepped on.
The first thing I did was let him know that he wasn't going to die, and that the pain would last for maybe up to an hour, which it did.
I would venture to guess that stepping on scorpions while barefoot is how most people are stung, inside of their homes anyway.
However, it should be noted that different people have different reactions to bites and stings from venomous creatures. And, while the overwhelming majority of people only suffer some pain and numbness, people who are allergic to venom may have a more severe reaction.
Also, according to the Mayo Clinic, young children and older adults are most at risk of serious complications. Very few deaths from scorpion stings have been reported in the United States.
Also, rest easy knowing that the most venomous scorpion, the Arizona bark scorpion (Centruroides sculpturatus), is only found in the Desert Southwest.
Description
While some scorpions are quite large, striped bark scorpions are fairly small, growing to about two-and-three-quarter inches in length, outstretched tail included.
Young striped bark scorpions are pale yellowish brown, usually with two broad lengthwise dark stripes on the abdomen (the back). Older scorpions are uniform dark brown with the stripes faint or lacking (see photo).
Range
Striped Bark scorpions can be found all over Oklahoma. Its range covers the Central and Western United States, from Northern Mexico to Montana.
Food
Scorpions use their pincers to capture and hold prey, then sting the victims to death. These arachnids feed on insects, spiders, centipedes and even other scorpions.
Scorpions are nocturnal hunters, and usually spend the day hidden under things such as rocks and fallen tree and branches.
Scorpions are predatory arthropods that detect their prey primarily by acute senses of touch and sound, as they have small eyes and poor vision.
Habitat
They occur in glades and other dry, warm, rocky areas, and sometimes in buildings and shelters and under piles of wood, brush or garbage. Although they are found mostly in dry areas, they will visit sources of water.
Life cycle
According to Russell Wright, Professor Emeritus of Entomology at Oklahoma State University, scorpions mate in fall or early spring, and, have an elaborate courtship process which lasts anywhere from 24 to 36 hours.
Eggs mature inside a female for anywhere from five months to more than a year, however, she does not lay eggs. The young are born alive in semi-transparent sacs. Females can produce anywhere from 14 to 100 young in one litter.
Once the young scorpions free themselves from the egg sacs, they climb onto the back of the mother and remain there until after their first molt several days later. Young scorpions are nourished by a yolk material stored in their bodies and, contrary to popular belief, do not eat the body of the mother.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.