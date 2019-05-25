We seem to live in a society where people think that if a little works well, then a lot more will work better. This certainly seems to apply to the way of thinking concerning the applications of fertilizers and pesticides. We want to get the maximum effect from the product, so we use a large amount, hoping to achieve this goal. The reason for this is probably because most of us have waited too long to begin applications.
Over-application of lawn fertilizers and pesticides is a serious problem and has some serious side effects. Over-application of fertilizer leads to a runoff problem, which can end up in streams and other waterways which eventually end up in lakes. This increase in nutrients in these lakes leads to algae bloom which can tie up oxygen, leading to fish kills and unsafe drinking water. Misuse of pesticides normally results in the pesticide being removed from the market to reduce the incidence of the problems.
When the decision to apply fertilizers has been made, the best choice is to get a soil sample and submit it to the OSU Extension Center. The sample costs 10.00 and then will be submitted to the lab for analysis. After analysis, the report will be resubmitted to the Extension Office, where recommendations will be made. This process normally takes about 10 working days to accomplish but can save you a great deal of time and money by applying just what the soil needs. Without recommendations, you are just guessing, so you may be over-or under-applying fertilizer. Either way you will probably not be happy with your results.
Once you have your recommendations, it is time to buy the fertilizer. Only buy the amount you need for a single application so you don’t have to store as much. It will probably be necessary to know how large the area you want to treat in square feet is, since most recommendations for lawns are in square feet. This is the part that gets many people in trouble. They have enough to cover 25,000 square feet in a bag and only have a 5,000-square-foot yard, but they don’t want to store the excess, so they just put it all out at a 5x rate. Not only is this not economically wise, but it is not environmentally friendly.
Once you have the fertilizer, try to use a spreader that is somewhat calibrated to put out the right amount evenly. Hand spreading the fertilizer may accomplish the goal, but your pattern may be very uneven if you don’t pay close attention to how you are applying the fertilizer. Most people tend to apply more by hand, because the right amount normally doesn’t look like enough. If necessary, weight out the right amount before you start to ensure that the correct amount is applied. If you have leftover fertilizer you do not want to store, you might consider sharing with a friend or neighbor.
Pesticide application is much the same way. The first step is to properly identify your pest. Is it a weed, insect, or fungus? Properly identifying the pest will allow you to purchase a pesticide that works effectively on your specific pest. When you go to buy your pesticide, make sure you read the label and know as much about the chemical as possible. It should give you the target pests, application rates and any special instructions for applying the pesticide. Remember, The label is the law when it comes to pesticides. It doesn’t matter what you have been told or heard. If it goes against the label, it is illegal. It is a good idea to re-read the label each time you use this pesticide to ensure that you are using it correctly. Many times we get comfortable and think we remember what the rates are, but it never hurts to check. If the bottle loses the label, you can come to the Extension Office and we can help you look up the label for most pesticides if you remember the name.
When applying, try to only spot spray where the pest is most prevalent. This reduces the overall amount of chemical applied to the ground. Also be aware of weather patterns and do not apply right before a rain or on windy days, to reduce the chance the pesticide moves off target. Avoid applying pesticides to hard surfaces, such as sidewalks or driveways, where they can easily be washed off. Under no circumstances should pest control equipment be cleaned in a location where rinse water could flow into gutters, storm drains or an open waterway, and never apply more than the rate listed on a pesticide label. Try to purchase only as much pesticide as you will use in the immediate future. This will eliminate the need to store the unused products. Always keep these materials in their original containers with the label attached. Do not use an old soda bottle or anything that could be mistaken for a drink container. People have been poisoned and killed by inadvertently drinking from these containers. Don’t dilute more pesticide than you can use right away. Diluted pesticide needs to be applied according to label directions to plants or sites listed on the label and at label rates until the spray tank is empty.
Just remember the old slogan from the hair care product Brylcreem: “A Little Dab’ll Do Ya!”
