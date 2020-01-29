Are you trying to unload and declutter and simplify this year? Think about it.
When I was a kid on the farm, I always loved to watch Daddy unload wheat into the granaries. The wheat was so pretty, and I loved the way it moved and settled into place when shoveled in. I loved to watch a wagon being loaded with corn or hay or other crops. There was just something satisfying about it. I always liked to watch the unloading, too. I think of all the toil and planning that went into that load. And then I think of the endless feeding of livestock that results from that load.
It is inspiring to visit the monuments that generous men and women have left behind, as their contribution to future generations, as a result of their toil and vision. We thank the contributors for fine libraries (like the Carnegie Library that once graced the landscape of Enid), hospitals (like Bass in Enid) and churches. Go through the great museums and art galleries, and you will see contributions that have been given for the pure joy of giving, joy unloaded for the benefit of those with that priceless inheritance of appreciation.
How tragic is the dissipation of wealth, gained by another. On the other hand, how inspiring to see it unloaded for the benefit of others. As I said above, Andrew Carnegie did it in the form of libraries that he scattered far and wide. Other families have been doing it for several generations in a variety of ways. People who give away their earned wealth may die poor, but they die enriched. They died poor in possessions but certainly not in spirit.
There is no life comparable to the life of Christ. Yet at no time could He point to a spot that He could call home. Daily He unloaded His spirit, comforting and restoring the sick, blessing the children along the way, and rebuilding the faith of all who came within His influence. Now, 2,000 years later, that influence has unloaded upon a world too busy and unthinking to make the truths He spread universal in their application. His one Golden Rule would transform all nations and all people into one happy family if everyone listened and heeded His words.
I did not start writing this article to end in a sermonette, but I just had to share my true feelings. I intended to write about unloading things in our home but got off track.
I have lots of stuff. Some of it is good and important, but most of it is valuable only to me. What an absolute mess it will be when I pass from this earth, for someone to sort through it and dispose of it. My grandchildren will want some things, but no one will want a lot of my “precious things.” It will be the biggest garage sale in town, or it will fill the city dump to overflowing. Thank goodness I won’t know. Only a few of my pieces are museum quality.
Many of my acquaintances have shared with me that they plan to simplify and give a new look to their rooms. I started with one drawer of a dresser, and that was enough for one day. I do not like to move furniture or change things. I am happy with the things I have and can walk through my house in the dark and not stub a toe.
But I have decided to tackle one drawer or one wall or one shelf every day. I will go through cookbooks and other books and get rid of things I no longer use or enjoy seeing. I will cull my closet and give away the size 8s I will never wear in a million years. I will also get rid of size 16s to keep me on track and not gain any more weight.
More and more, as life gets more complex, worries creep in and there is confusion. One great remedy for all this is simplicity. I have almost become obsessed with the idea of possessing ... accumulating far more than I need or can well handle (or dust). I think we are all burdened with deadwood. Simply living with simple things is a lesson learned all too late by many.
I was not there, but I have read that after the nomination of Abraham Lincoln for president of the United States, a publication requested of Lincoln some data of his life. He replied that there was little to furnish, as it could all be added up to “the short and simple annals of the poor.” It was the simplicity and sincerity of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address that has given to it its immortality.
I do believe we would all be happier human beings, and more efficient as well, if we simplified our lives, did away with the deadwood of worry and of so many things that we think of as important, but which are really not. If we unloaded unnecessary things and lived simpler and less cluttered lives, wouldn’t we be happier and more content?
From the small towns have come the great of this earth — there where the lessons of simplicity are urged early and where the simple virtues and values are emphasized. Nature’s world is one of simplicity, from which all of us could learn. I refer back to the simple pleasure of loading and unloading grain. The memories of that bring me joy and peace. What is more important than those happy memories?
As usual, you are to do as you please and not follow my example. But everything I say and everything I write and everything I own brings back special memories. I am sure your “things” mean as much to you as mine do me. Like this old cake recipe. I was asked again this week to share it. I thought everyone had it, but they must misplace things like I do. Anyway, here is the recipe for my Cherry Chocolate Cake.
Cherry Chocolate Cake
1 package any chocolate cake mix
1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
2 eggs
5 tablespoons oil
Directions
Check the cherries for pits. Then stir in eggs, oil and almond extract. Beat until smooth. Stir into cake mix until there are no dry lumps. Bake in 9-by-12 oiled pan in 350-degree oven until done. Cool. Then top with this icing:
1 cup sugar
5 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup milk
3/4 cup chocolate chips
Bring sugar, butter and milk to full boil and boil one minute. Stir in chips until melted. Pour over cooled cake and spread. Enjoy.
