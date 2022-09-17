This week’s featured creatures are fairly common but aren’t commonly seen.
Catocalids are a widely distributed genus of large moths in the family noctuidae which are rather dull looking at rest, but often have bright coloring on the hindwings, seen in flight.
They are commonly known as underwing moths.
The name underwing refers to the colors on the tops of the hindwings, but those colors are covered by the forewings when the moths are at rest.
The hindwing colors range from bright orange, red, yellow, white or pink, with contrasting bold dark coloring.
Experts believe these in-between colors aid the moths when dealing with predators. Once startled, the sudden, brilliant flash of colors when the moth takes off may momentarily scare or confuse a predator, allowing the moth time to escape.
There are dozens of species of catocala moths in Oklahoma, and there are many different forms and varieties of those species.
Even experts can have a difficult time telling them all apart. It has been said that you’re doing well when you can identify an underwing as an underwing.
While the in-between colors are often bright, the above forewings resemble tree bark, almost certainly for camouflage.
Experiments suggest that, when seeking a tree on which to land, underwings will often select tree barks that increase their degree of camouflage, if possible.
While I’m writing about underwings in general, for this column, I’ll be featuring two species -- the penitent underwing and the sad underwing. One has vivid colors on the hindwings, and one does not.
In addition, the common names for some underwing species are quite interesting. Besides sad underwing, there are the sweetheart, darling, bride, old maid, girlfriend, once-married, mother, charming, youthful and tearful underwings, just to name a few.
Both of the following species can be found in wooded areas of Oklahoma and eastern North America. Adult moths feed on nectar and tree sap. They all have a triangular shape, and are attracted to lights at night.
Sad underwing (catocala maestosa)
The sad underwing is so called because of its somber, dark hindwings which lack the bright, cheery colors usually seen in underwings.
The best way to learn the appearance of this moth is to look at the photo. The hindwings of this moth are black, with a white border.
They have wingspans up to four inches.
The sad underwing’s flight is from July through October.
Caterpillars feed on leaves of hickory, black walnut and pecan trees.
Penitent underwing (catocala piatrix)
Penitent underwings are a little smaller than sad underwings and have a wingspan up to about three-and-a-quarter inches.
The forewings are dark brownish gray, darkest at the base, and with an oblique lighter band extending from the midwing to the leading edge near the wing base.
The hindwings have orange and black stripes (photo).
Caterpillars eat the leaves of ash, butternut, hickory, pecan, persimmon and walnut trees.
Odds and ends
Although underwing caterpillars eat tree leaves, they do not damage their tree hosts. In fact, they check the growth of their food plants and invigorate them by a form of natural pruning.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
