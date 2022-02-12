This week’s featured creature is a blackbird that isn’t as commonly seen in the area as some other blackbird species.
During last week’s snowy weather, a handful of rusty blackbirds visited my feeding stations. Even though I knew right away what they were, it was the first time I had seen the species with my own eyes.
It’s possible I saw one or more when I was a young birder, but I really can’t remember. And since I lost my life list from back then, I can’t check and see about the birds the sightings of which I may have forgotten.
So, it’s going down as a life bird.
I knew the species right away because I’d read quite a bit about them, and had seen many photos.
These birds tend to inhabit areas near water, but the Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports some may join flocks of other blackbirds and feed with them in dry fields.
And that is worth remembering you’re into birding/birdwatching, to scan flocks of blackbirds for uncommon species. I make it a point to remember that now, but I used to just pass these flocks by, often assuming that they were a bunch of common birds not really worth the trouble of stopping.
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving in western Oklahoma when I saw large flocks of blackbirds exploring pastures and croplands for food.
I could tell that the flocks consisted mostly of red-winged blackbirds and brown-headed cowbirds, which are abundant in Oklahoma.
But remembering that sometimes uncommon birds join these flocks, I pulled over onto the shoulder. I was correct about the two previously mentioned species, but among them were a few starlings and, ta-da, there were about a dozen Brewer’s blackbirds -- which are somewhat uncommon -- mixed in.
It was a first-of-year sighting for me, and might be the only time I see Brewer’s blackbirds all year, so the stop definitely paid off.
But a word of caution, whether or not I stop to scan a flock of blackbirds depends on a few things, such as the amount of traffic, and whether or not the road is improved or not.
If I’m going to be some sort of hindrance to traffic safety, or if a road doesn’t have improved shoulders, then I may not stop. I like to pull well off of the road, enough so people don’t feel like they have to move into the oncoming lane or something.
However, if I’m traveling desolate county roads, though, traffic isn’t as much of an issue.
Also, pulling over near rural residences can be tricky. Some people have actually seen me aiming my camera lens -- it’s very large -- and thought it was a scope of some kind. That’s always an awkward situation.
I was certainly happy to see the rusty blackbirds at my feeding stations. I always try to keep an eye on my feeders, but especially on snowy or rainy days. Inclement weather often brings in uncommon birds.
Sadly, the rusty blackbird is one of North America’s most rapidly declining species. The population decreased an estimated 85-95 percent over the past 50 years and scientists are completely puzzled as to what is the cause.
Appearance
During the breeding season, male rusty blackbirds are all black with a greenish sheen. But after the breeding season, and all during the winter, males have rust-tinged feathers (photos).
Some nonbreeding males have more extensive rusty-tinged feathers than others (photos).
Females are similar in size to males, but are paler, almost beige-orange in color over their chests, heads and backs.
Range
Rusty blackbirds winter in the eastern half of the United States, from about the middle of the Great Plains states east to the Atlantic Coast. However, the bird’s uncommon winter range extends to the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.
The Chickasaw National Recreation Area near Sulphur and Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge list the rusty blackbird as an uncommon winter visitor.
They breed mostly north of the lower 48 United States, across Canada and Alaska.
Habitat
In winter, the Cornell Lab reports rusty blackbirds inhabit swamps, wet woodlands and pond edges. However, as mentioned previously, they will join flocks of other blackbirds and feed with them in dry fields.
Food
According to the National Audubon Society, rusty blackbirds eat mostly insects and seeds. With their association with water, they consume a lot of aquatic insects such as mayflies, caddisflies, dragonflies water beetles.
In winter, they will also eat seeds, acorns and waste grain.
Odds and ends
- The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that, while rusty blackbirds eat mostly insects and plant matter, they sometimes attack and eat other birds. They have been documented feeding on sparrows, robins and snipe, among others. Yikes!
- The oldest known wild rusty blackbird was 8 years and 7 months old. The Cornell Lab reports the bird was banded in Arkansas in 1931 and shot in Mississippi in 1939.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.