August started with a fire shutting down one of Tyson’s slaughter facilities. This facility processed 6% of the U.S. beef production. Markets responded quickly, with box beef prices going up and fed cattle prices going down. Both fed cattle and feeder cattle future prices reacted by lock limiting down. Prices have started to recover from the initial shock.
Local prices did not react as wildly. Steer prices averaged $0.93/lb. less for August when compared to July. Calves under 600 lbs. averaged the bigger losses, while the heavier steers actually saw small increases. Heifers were a similar story with calves under 600 lbs. seeing a decrease of $2.40/lb., while the heavier heifers saw an increase of over $4.00/lb. Overall numbers were down from July to August, but those numbers should get larger as the traditional onslaught of calves begins.
Also in August, the USDA released their monthly World Agriculture Demand and Supply Estimates (WADSE) report. This report estimated ending inventory values for most feed crops to be higher than the market was anticipating. This news has caused corn and wheat to be trading lower during the month of August, and those markets seem to be in a sideways pattern through the end of August. Many analysts feel that the prevented acres for corn are too low and that the expected yield is too high. These numbers will need to change for corn and wheat prices to go higher.
40-60-lb. goats saw an unusual price increase in August, as prices averaged almost $5 higher at $2.48/lb. 60-80- lb. goats continued the traditional summertime price decline, averaging $2.37/lb. Prices for goats continue to fall fairly close to previous year’s averages while still well above the five year average.
Sheep prices came backwards in August, losing over $6.00/cwt. Even with this loss, feeder lambs are still well above 2018 prices and right in line with the five-year average.
