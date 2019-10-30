Turkey tetrazzini soup

This twist on turkey tetrazzini is perfect for turkey leftovers, and it makes enough to serve a crowd.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, diced
1 1/2 cups chopped carrots
3/4 cup chopped celery
1 (8-ounce) package J-M Mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons Dairy Pure butter
1 tablespoon Shawnee Mills flour
8 cups chicken or turkey broth
3 cups cooked turkey, shredded
6 ounces Della Terra Campanella Pasta
1 1/2 cups frozen peas
1/3 cup Dairy Pure heavy cream
Directions
Step 1
Saute onion, carrots and celery in olive oil in a large stock pot for 2-3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute until brown. Reduce the heat to medium. Add chicken broth and bring to a gentle simmer.
Step 2
Place the butter and flour in a small bowl. Using a fork, mash them together to form a paste. Add the butter and flour mixture to the broth, gently whisking until it thickens slightly.
Step 3
Add the turkey and pasta, and cook, simmering, until the noodles are al dente.
Step 4
Add the peas and when the tetrazzini returns to a simmer, add the heavy cream to finish.
