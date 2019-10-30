Turkey tetrazzini soup

This twist on turkey tetrazzini is perfect for turkey leftovers, and it makes enough to serve a crowd.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 1/2 cups chopped carrots

3/4 cup chopped celery

1 (8-ounce) package J-M Mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons Dairy Pure butter

1 tablespoon Shawnee Mills flour

8 cups chicken or turkey broth

3 cups cooked turkey, shredded

6 ounces Della Terra Campanella Pasta

1 1/2 cups frozen peas

1/3 cup Dairy Pure heavy cream

Directions

Step 1

Saute onion, carrots and celery in olive oil in a large stock pot for 2-3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute until brown. Reduce the heat to medium. Add chicken broth and bring to a gentle simmer.

Step 2

Place the butter and flour in a small bowl. Using a fork, mash them together to form a paste. Add the butter and flour mixture to the broth, gently whisking until it thickens slightly.

Step 3

Add the turkey and pasta, and cook, simmering, until the noodles are al dente.

Step 4

Add the peas and when the tetrazzini returns to a simmer, add the heavy cream to finish.

