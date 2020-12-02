Turkey pot pie

Turkey pot pie

Smoked turkey legs and vegetables make a hearty filling for this classic pot pie.

Ingredients

Pastry for a double crust (9 in.) pie

4 cups Shwab’s smoked turkey legs, cooked, chopped

1 stick Braum’s butter

1 leek, sliced

1 onion, chopped

2 potatoes, cut into 1 inch pieces

2 carrots, sliced

1 (8 oz.) pkg. J-M mushrooms

1/2 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken broth

1/3 cup chopped Scissortail Farms flat leaf parsley

1 tsp Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning

1 tsp Scissortail Farms fresh thyme leaves

1/2 cup Braum’s heavy whipping cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 egg

Directions

Step 1

Place pie dough into 2 (9-in) pie pans or 1 (9-by-13-inch) baking dish. Set aside.

Step 2

Remove turkey from turkey legs, and set aside.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 375 º. Melt butter in heavy dutch oven. Sautee leek, onion, potatoes and carrots until tender. Add mushrooms, and cook about 2 minutes. Sprinkle flour over vegetables. Slowly add chicken broth, and cook a few minutes or until thickened. Stir turkey, parsley, Daddy Hinkle’s and thyme. Remove from heat, and slowly add heavy cream, stirring to combine. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 4

Pour filling into baking dish or pie pans. Roll out pastry to fit top of each pie, then place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut out a decorative center or cut slits in pastry.

Step 5

Whisk together egg and 1 tbsp. water, then brush over top of piecrust. Bake at 375 º 45 to 50 min. or until golden brown. Let stand 15 min. before slicing.

Step 6

Option to freeze: Cover and freeze unbaked potpies up to three months. To use, remove from freezer 30 minutes before baking (do not thaw). Preheat oven to 425 º. Place pie on a baking sheet, cover edge loosely with foil. Bake 30 min. Reduce oven setting to 350 º, remove foil, then bake 55 to 60 min. longer or until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in center reads 165 º.

Tags

