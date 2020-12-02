Turkey pot pie

Smoked turkey legs and vegetables make a hearty filling for this classic pot pie.
Ingredients
Pastry for a double crust (9 in.) pie
4 cups Shwab’s smoked turkey legs, cooked, chopped
1 stick Braum’s butter
1 leek, sliced
1 onion, chopped
2 potatoes, cut into 1 inch pieces
2 carrots, sliced
1 (8 oz.) pkg. J-M mushrooms
1/2 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
2 cups chicken broth
1/3 cup chopped Scissortail Farms flat leaf parsley
1 tsp Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning
1 tsp Scissortail Farms fresh thyme leaves
1/2 cup Braum’s heavy whipping cream
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 egg
Directions
Step 1
Place pie dough into 2 (9-in) pie pans or 1 (9-by-13-inch) baking dish. Set aside.
Step 2
Remove turkey from turkey legs, and set aside.
Step 3
Preheat oven to 375 º. Melt butter in heavy dutch oven. Sautee leek, onion, potatoes and carrots until tender. Add mushrooms, and cook about 2 minutes. Sprinkle flour over vegetables. Slowly add chicken broth, and cook a few minutes or until thickened. Stir turkey, parsley, Daddy Hinkle’s and thyme. Remove from heat, and slowly add heavy cream, stirring to combine. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 4
Pour filling into baking dish or pie pans. Roll out pastry to fit top of each pie, then place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut out a decorative center or cut slits in pastry.
Step 5
Whisk together egg and 1 tbsp. water, then brush over top of piecrust. Bake at 375 º 45 to 50 min. or until golden brown. Let stand 15 min. before slicing.
Step 6
Option to freeze: Cover and freeze unbaked potpies up to three months. To use, remove from freezer 30 minutes before baking (do not thaw). Preheat oven to 425 º. Place pie on a baking sheet, cover edge loosely with foil. Bake 30 min. Reduce oven setting to 350 º, remove foil, then bake 55 to 60 min. longer or until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in center reads 165 º.
