Tortilla quiche.

Ingredients
4 tbsp. Hiland Unsalted Butter
4 corn tortillas
4 strips of Bar-S Bacon cooked to a crisp and diced
1 red pepper – diced fine
1 or 2 Serrano pepper, diced fine
4 oz. Hiland Colby Jack Cheese
1 pint of Hiland Half and Half
4 eggs
1 pinch of oregano and cumin
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Step 2
Butter ramekin dishes and butter tortillas. Place buttered tortillas in the ramekin dish.
Step 3
Whisk all ingredients left in a medium bowl and then pour into the ramekin.
Step 4
Cook at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until egg mixture is set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.