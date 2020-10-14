Tortilla quiche

Ingredients

4 tbsp. Hiland Unsalted Butter

4 corn tortillas

4 strips of Bar-S Bacon cooked to a crisp and diced

1 red pepper – diced fine

1 or 2 Serrano pepper, diced fine

4 oz. Hiland Colby Jack Cheese

1 pint of Hiland Half and Half

4 eggs

1 pinch of oregano and cumin

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Step 2

Butter ramekin dishes and butter tortillas. Place buttered tortillas in the ramekin dish.

Step 3

Whisk all ingredients left in a medium bowl and then pour into the ramekin.

Step 4

Cook at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until egg mixture is set.

