Tomato is the sweet taste of summer

OKLAHOMA CITY [ndash] Debra Gail Twobabies, 59, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Oklahoma City. Wake services will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday,…