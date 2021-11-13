For one reason or another, you’ve almost certainly seen this week’s featured creature.
And not out in the great outdoors, but in your home, most likely in your kitchen.
I’m talking about vinegar flies.
I would guess that people mostly see these creatures on bunches of over-ripened bananas left on the kitchen counter. You know, the bananas you don’t want to eat because they’ve become a little too brown, so you set them aside with plans to make banana bread, but you never do.
These tiny, slow-flying insects are often mistakenly identified as “gnats” and/or “fruit flies,” according to entomologists at Penn State University. But even other scientists sometimes refer to them as fruit flies, so I suppose it doesn’t hurt anything.
Vinegar flies will often gather on the bananas, or other aging or rotting fruit or vegetative matter. However, I’ve seen these insects on hands of bananas that weren’t even fully ripened. Perhaps they were already in the house for one reason or another, then gravitated toward the fruit once in the home. I believe that’s possible as these insects are attracted to other things in homes and businesses, but more on that later.
There are about 175 species of these flies in North America, and over 60 species the genus Drosophila. Of these, Drosophila melanogaster, Drosophila busckii, Drosophila funebris and Drosophila repleta, are the vinegar flies most often found within structures, according to entomologists.
For this column, I’m writing about Drosophila melanogaster, the most common species I see in my house.
And, this tiny insect is a big deal.
Thomas Hunt Morgan at Columbia University made Drosophila melanogaster famous by discovering genetic principles in its reproduction, for which he received the Nobel prize in 1933, according to the National Audubon Society.
The science
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration even sends these insects into space!
According to NASA, Drosophila melanogaster is an important model organism to scientists, and understanding what occurs within these tiny bugs can reveal big things about the basics of biology -- including human biology.
NASA reports that, because scientists can study many genetically identical Drosophila at once, they can design tests that have a high degree of statistical power, enhancing experimental sensitivity.
NASA is studying these flies in space to help address the effects of long-duration space missions on an astronaut’s body and the way the body responds to new and stressful environments.
Entomologists at the University of Iowa report that almost 75% of known human disease genes have a similar counterpart in these flies, making them a valuable model for studying human diseases and disorders including diabetes, cancer and the process of aging.
Also, a large amount of information exists regarding related species of Drosophila, making the species useful for evolutionary studies.
The entomologists also report that Drosophila melanogaster is/are:
- One of the most commonly studied organisms in biological research due to the ease of care, short generation time and prolific reproduction.
- The first organism in which genes and sex chromosomes were discovered.
- Important models for learning how genes and the environment interact to affect behavior.
University of Iowa Department of Biology researchers use Drosophila melanogaster to:
- Study connections between the nervous system and certain behaviors including those that are controlled by the circadian clock. The clock regulates sleep/wake cycles in many organisms, including humans, and when disrupted impacts sleep quality and mental disorders such as depression and schizophrenia.
- Better understand how organisms detect sound, and how they use the information from sounds to direct their behavior.
- Study a specific form of epilepsy in order to understand the genetic basis of the disease in addition to developing novel drug therapies.
- Study the differences in DNA sequences between organisms that help scientists to understand the origin and relatedness of different species.
Appearance
Drosophila melanogaster are teeny tiny at about 2.5 millimeters, and males are slightly smaller than females.
To put it simply, these bugs are barely visible to the naked eye.
You may have seen some similar-looking insects which are longer and fatter hanging around in the same vicinity as vinegar flies, but those are probably coffin flies. I will feature them in a future column.
You can probably guess how they got the name “coffin flies.” Sheesh!
But just know that “coffin fly” is not the scientific name, and, in addition to being larger than vinegar flies, they are still smaller than a grain of rice. Also, while coffin flies are herky-jerky when they move, vinegar flies are slow and smooth.
Another fly you may have seen in moist areas around your home -- plump and fuzzy -- are referred to as “drain flies.” I will feature them in the future as well.
The Drosophila melanogaster is yellowish-brown and has brick-red eyes (photos). However, even with a magnifying glass, I’m not sure you could see one well enough to see its colors.
Males have a row of dark bristles on the tarsus of the first legs (photo).
Range
The Drosophila melanogaster is found on every continent except Antarctica.
Food
Adults drink nectar and other sugary solutions, while larvae feed primarily on the yeast found in fermenting, liquefying items. Overripe tomatoes and bananas are commonly infested, but so are rotting potatoes and onions.
Drains, which have a gelatinous growth of scum, can also support an infestation of vinegar flies.
Habitat
Your home! Actually, there are many other places vinegar flies are found such as swamps, marshes, ponds, etc., as they prefer warm and moist environments. And, although they are found worldwide, they do not like dry places such as deserts, nor high places such as mountains where it gets too cold for them.
Management
Prevention is key when it comes to vinegar flies. Disposing of potential food sources before a infestation occurs is a good idea.
Entomologists at Penn State University report that fallen fruit outside of a home can attract vinegar flies. Fruits such as apples, pears and tomatoes.
In the home, they recommend storing fruits and vegetables in a refrigerator.
Thoroughly rinsing cans, jars and bottles prior to recycling to remove potential food sources is also recommended.
To get rid of an infestation, some people use methods such as mixing apple cider vinegar and a little powdered sugar in a bowl. The bowl is then covered in plastic wrap with holes poked in the top so the bugs can get in. The bowl is left in an area where the flies are prevalent, and, once they’re inside, they drown.
However, I never really see more than a few flies in my home -- usually in late summer and into fall -- so I’ve never tried any of these measures.
However, a quick internet search will turn up all sorts of ways that people get rid of vinegar flies.
