Readers recently noticed that The Ada News and I moved to a new building at 530 E. Main. People on the street ask me every day, “How do you like your new office?” I can’t speak for my coworkers, but so far, I like it a lot.
One of those coworkers asked me last week, “When are you going to put your pictures on the walls?” adding that she wanted our office to “feel like home.” I admit to being very flattered by that whole transaction and excited that I am finally getting the chance to decorate. It’s great to show off a little bit and have people admire my work.
Most of the prints I am hanging on the walls are more recent images, mostly shot in the last five years. We have them printed big, about 24 inches by about 16 inches (depending on the crop and aspect ratio) at Staples, who mounts them on foam core boards. I put Velcro on the their backs, with matching opposite Velcro on the walls (”fuzz on the walls, hooks on the prints”) so we can move them, switch them around, mix and match.
The topic of making big prints from digital images is frequently discussed on internet photography forums and by YouTube photography “experts,” many of whom aren’t as expert as they claim. Expressing resolution in terms of pixel counts can turn into tail chasing. Don’t believe me? Come to our new office one of these days and try to tell me which of my image had how many pixels. Good luck.
One very vexing idea is that the very same people who will max out a credit card buying a camera with X number of pixels so they can “print big” frequently have no big prints of anything.
Moving can be stressful, and this move certainly wasn’t without stress, particularly when it came to moving things like oversized furniture and giant bottles of water, but we managed.
With every print I hang on the walls, this place feels a little more like home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.