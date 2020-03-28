Most of our thoughts have turned to the evolving global crisis in the last few weeks.
I wrote, rather sagaciously I thought, on social media, “Do you really want your legacy to be, ‘I bought a lot of toilet paper?’ Not me. I want everyone to remember my work, and mostly how well and much I loved my wife Abby.”
It is my hope that we might all take the high road in this situation. Maybe we could face it with dignity.
So far, except for the hoarding, I haven’t been disappointed. People have been kind and patient, glad to see me despite the fact that I am remaining 10 feet away from them. I make pictures of them serving customers in restaurant drive-thrus or handing out school lunches. No one has spoken even one unkind word, which can sometimes happen when people are afraid.
One way I can take my mind off the stresses of the current situation is to make pictures. Even so, it didn’t seem like enough. The stress was really weighing on me.
Then, something amazing happened. The grass grew.
No, I am not kidding. Earlier this week, I called my wife on the phone. “When I get home, I think I need to mow.”
“I knew you were going to say that,” she said, noting that the weeds and grass in the front yard were shoulder high to our young chihuahua, Summer.
I put on one of my white tattered “working outside” T-shirts and a pair of shorts and set to it. My mowers fired up eagerly, and before long, I was ankle deep in clover and wild onions. It felt so good. The smell of the fresh-cut yard and the rattle of the mower took me away from the constant array of bad news on television and the internet, and for a while I felt like myself again.
Spring is here. With it, I hope there is hope for the future.
