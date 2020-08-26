How are you feeling? Think about it.
When we meet a friend on the street or at church, etc., it is customary to say, “Hi, or Hello, how are you?” Their immediate reply is, “Fine, thank you, and you?” Then the conversation quickly turns to the weather, or new experiences, or the latest news, or grandchildren, etc. Do we ever really stop to answer that question about how we actually are feeling? Do we ever really take stock of how we personally feel, or do we just brush it off and hope we will overcome that slump? How can we change our feeling if we don’t recognize it?
We have all had days when we felt confused. Overwhelmed. Indecisive. Sad. Lonely.
Empty. Anxious. Stressed. Or whatever. Then we have days when we feel on top of the world. Those days we never want to end. The bad days we wish would never happen but they do anyway.
I think one of the worst times can be when we are sad. Sometimes we know what is causing it — the loss of a friend or member of our family, loss of a job, illness of someone we love, or financial problems. The list goes on. Sometimes thinking it through and praying about the situation doesn’t work fast enough and that leaves nothing to do but cry it out. Tears wash away a lot of troubles that cannot be solved or explained. We always feel better after a good cry.
Loneliness is another way to feel that is unpleasant. God allows us to grieve when we have lost a loved one. It is natural and we think being alone is the worst feeling in the world. But we need to move on and fill our lives with friends and church family, and neighbors, and people who are themselves hurting. The dark clouds just seem to evaporate for both parties involved. And stay busy: clean, shop, cook, write, read.
Beyond being lonely is the feeling of being empty. When we don’t want to cook, much less eat. When we think the world has stopped. When we don’t know which way to turn. When no one or no thing can fill that emptiness. We just want to go to bed and cover our heads and let the world go by. Then go to bed. Sleep is a wonderful healer. We wake up to a new day that is better and we have energy and ambition to do something fun or productive. We see that the sun did come up. It is a new beginning.
Are there days in your life that you are just mad at the world? Are you sick of politics and reports of coronavirus and people who are ill? Are you wondering how it will work for our precious kids to be going to school? Does wearing a mask all the time make your nose sore? Are you disgusted with those who do not wear a mask to protect their fellow citizens? Are you impatient with how the world is in turmoil? Even the weather, which we can do nothing about, irritates us. We are just mad at the world for no reason and for every reason.
We cannot control the world, with its confusing actions and circumstances. But we can control our reaction to the things we cannot change. We can inventory what we can control and do what we can to keep ourselves in check. We can stay busy and do our part to solve problems as they arise. We cannot always change the actions around us, but we can change our reaction to them. We can control ourselves. We can get a grip on our attitude and change our demeanor. We set our own boundaries and control how we respond to the world around us.
Stress has overtaken the world around us. Everyone is stressful over something. We just must learn to take one step at a time. We are a country of doers, and we want to be a part of everything. Well, there is a limit to what we can do. We think we have to keep in step with everyone else. It is expected of us and we don’t want to disappoint. So we are stressed and feel pressured. Who is in charge of your life anyway? You or the masses?
Stress causes anxiety, and we don’t need to be anxious. We need to do what we feel like doing and not do what we feel is beyond our schedules. There is enough anxiety with illness, bills, keeping up with our busy schedules without adding to our problems with more things to do and undo.
I look back over the years of enjoying my grandparents and parents and thought they never had a care in the world. They allowed us to be kids and not worry about the future or the burdens they carried every day. They were always busy and whistling or singing. I thought the world was perfect. But now that I am old I know that was not true all the time.
I can close my eyes and see Grandpa or Daddy chopping wood as they had to do every day, but on some days they seemed to chop a little faster and harder and with more determination. Could it be that they were working off feelings of worry, stress, anger, anxiety, etc.?
And our precious grandmas and mothers made bread every single day, and I bet they kneaded it more some days than others just to let off steam. They had concerns about family illnesses, kids in school, sewing for their children, what they would cook every day for three meals and keeping up with the garden and households.
I am sure they had feelings of loneliness. Neighbors lived miles away, and they would likely never see their ancestors again.. Stress was inevitable over finances and bad crops and weather affecting their crops every year. A horse breaking its leg was certainly a possibility and could bring everything to a standstill. Yet, with all of what they endured, they instilled in us kids that life was wonderful and worthwhile and a blessing. It is!
Life is too precious to just waste away and let our feelings consume us. Life is what we make it. We can give in to our feelings or buck-up and face it head-on. It is our choice.
Don’t feel bad about supper tonight, make this “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner.”
Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner
Ingredients
2 cups finely crushed potato chips (any flavor)
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
About 5 or 6 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
1 stick butter
Directions
Mix crushed chips with garlic. Dip chicken in melted butter, then in chips. Place in a greased, shallow baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes.
