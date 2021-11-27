This week’s featured creature, the eastern gray squirrel, is not as commonly seen as The subject of last week’s column, the fox squirrel.
And there are good reasons for this. One being that gray squirrels tend to stay in the woods.
Whereas fox squirrels don’t mind open wooded areas, such as municipal parks, gray squirrels prefer dense woods, especially with plenty of undergrowth, such as shrubs and briar.
Although they will stray into the open on occasion, they prefer the safety of dense woods.
In my case, they’re usually fleeing at a high rate of speed when I see them. And every time I’ve been close enough for a good photo, I didn’t have a camera. Ugh!
Now, these squirrels can be seen at Wintersmith Park, but they usually stay in the more wooded areas, such as below the Wintersmith Lake dam, and just east of the park.
The eastern gray squirrel is smaller than the fox squirrel, and are most active during the early morning and late evening hours.
Appearance
The fur of eastern gray squirrels is grizzled mixture of white, black and yellowish hairs on the head, ears, sides, back and tail. However, from a distance, it appears gray.
Their underparts are predominantly white, while the underparts of a fox squirrel is orange-colored.
Range
The gray squirrel inhabits the eastern half of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State University Extension reports that the gray squirrel is found only east of the 97th meridian.
Habitat
OSU Extension reports that gray squirrels prefer mature bottomland forests, hardwood uplands, forested ridges and oak-hickory-pine forests.
According to OSU Extension, in east-central Oklahoma, the gray squirrel will not be found in post oak-blackjack oak uplands or open pecan orchards, both of which are prime habitat for the fox squirrel.
Food
Both gray and fox squirrels diet on acorns, hickory nuts, insects, berries, seeds and bark.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reports that squirrels bury nuts for winter, food and relocate the nuts by smell. Squirrels find only a portion of the nuts they bury and are important in planting many species of nut trees. A single squirrel can bury several thousand pecans over the course of three months.
Life cycle
Both gray and fox squirrels can have up to two litters per year, with three to five young per litter.
Squirrels do not hibernate, but do become less active in the winter to reduce energy demands. When they are active during the winter, they spend most of their time foraging on the ground for previously buried acorns and nuts.
Odds and ends
OSU Extension reports that gray squirrel habitat in Oklahoma is being lost for three reasons: continual conversion of bottomland forests to grasslands, croplands and pecan orchards; clearing of forests along tributary streams to make room for agricultural production; and channeling of streams.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
