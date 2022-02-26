Seeing this week’s featured creature — the yellow-headed blackbird — stirs some excitement in me for sure.
And that may be a bit odd, because with blackbirds, I can usually take them or leave them, so to speak.
I enjoy nearly all birds, really, but some species are less interesting than others. I guess my real issue with blackbirds — which includes cowbirds — is they often bully smaller birds. I don’t care for bullies, never have.
And they tend to be quite overwhelming. If you’ve ever spent a fair amount of money on birdseed only to have a hundred red-winged blackbirds, brown-headed cowbirds, starlings and grackles swoop in as a mob and consume it all in in short period of time, you may know what I’m talking about.
And I must admit I do not know if yellow-headed blackbirds are as overwhelming as other blackbird species, as I only see them for a few weeks each year as they pass through in spring, usually just a few birds at a time.
But from the behavior I have observed from yellow-headed blackbirds, they don’t seem to be as aggressive as other species.
I think what it comes down to is the fact that sightings for me are uncommon.
Take for instance the brown-headed cowbird. When I see them, I look upon them with disdain. The reason being that they are brood parasites — which means they lay their eggs in the nests of other bird species, leaving the hosts to provide all the care for their young, almost always to the detriment to the hosts actual young which are often killed by the fast-growing cowbird.
However, when I visit South Texas and see a bronzed cowbird — also a brood parasite — it generates excitement. Probably because I rarely see them.
But I digress.
An incident involving yellow-headed blackbirds was in the news recently.
There was a video that went viral online showing a flock of hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds seemingly dropping from the sky in Chihuahua, Mexico, Feb. 7.
Some believe that the birds may have inhaled toxic fumes, or maybe landed on some electrical wires -- which sounded unlikely to me -- but it was later thought that the birds became disorientated, then collided with each other.
Two other theories have been introduced which seem more plausible to me. One is that the birds were attempting to dodge a predator, and the other is a loud noise could have sent them into disarray.
If it was a loud noise, then the world may never know for sure as the video was captured on a security camera which did not record sound.
Richard Broughton, an ornithologist at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, told several news outlets that he believes the birds were performing a maneuver to avoid a predator such as a falcon.
He said blackbirds form tight flocks, called a “murmuration,” that swirls in the air to try and confuse a falcon so it cannot select a target bird.
A falcon will dive straight into a murmuration to separate out a target, Broughton said. When that occurs, the blackbirds will try to avoid it. With the yellow-headed blackbirds in the video, Broughton believes the birds headed down, but some could not pull up fast enough, and slammed down on the ground.
While I remain open-minded to any theories, I feel the predator theory is the most reasonable.
In the video, the birds are first visible on the left, casually flying along in a flock. It appears that they then were flying back in the direction from which they came, then many of them dove toward the ground.
While most were able to either avoid the ground, or fly away after contact, perhaps two-dozen or more died.
Some of the birds will be autopsied to determine if toxic fumes may have caused the incident.
I will continue follow the story and report any updates in future columns.
Appearance
Yellow-headed blackbirds are black birds with yellow heads.
That’s a bit of a silly, simplistic description, and also not entirely correct. While males are black overall and have yellow heads (photo), females are more of a chocolate brown, and have yellow faces and chests rather than heads (photo).
At 8.5 to 10 inches in length, yellow-headed blackbirds are larger than red-winged blackbirds and are about the size of American robins.
Males have white wing patches which are more visible in flight.
Range
Yellow-headed blackbirds breed pretty much west, northwest and north of Oklahoma. Their range runs from Arizona northeast to the Great Lakes, then northwest well into Canada, eh, and back south to California and Arizona.
They winter in southern portions of Arizona, New Mexico, West Texas and much of Mexico.
These birds migrate through Oklahoma but are considered uncommon in the state.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that males often winter farther north, while more females migrate all the way to the species’ southern limits.
One thing I’ve noticed, I usually see males in Oklahoma during mid- to late-April, while I see females in early May during spring migration.
Habitat
During winter and migration, these birds will inhabit open fields, pastures, plowed fields, ranchlands, feedlots, and farmyards. I mostly see them near water, such as lakeshores, but sometimes in pastures.
Food
Yellow-headed blackbirds eat mostly insects during the warmer months and seeds the rest of the year. Winter food includes grass and weed seeds, along with waste grain.
When I see them in April and early May, they’re often consuming both seeds and insects.
Insects consumed include grasshoppers, beetles, dragonflies, ants, flies and wasps. Also eats aquatic insects and some spiders.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
