This week’s column contains some information about mosquitoes in general, but I will focus on one species in particular, psorophora ciliata.
The “gallinipper,” as it is sometimes called, is a big mosquito. And I mean shockingly large compared to other mosquitoes.
Many times, people will expound how huge the mosquitoes grow in a certain area, as though there was something in the region that makes them larger.
However, there are about 200 different species of mosquitoes in the United States -- some are small while others are large.
And indeed, some spread germs while most do not. About a dozen species are capable of spreading diseases from person to person or animal to animal, or animal to human.
The gallinipper is supposedly renowned for its ferocity and painful bites. I can attest that the bites are more painful than those from other mosquitoes, but not overwhelmingly painful.
It’s an uncommon mosquito that is more abundant in wet summers. And, after all the rain we had a few weeks ago, this species is quite prevalent in the area.
Appearance
The gallinipper is about half-an-inch in length, wings included. It has a golden stripe down the middle of the thorax and has “shaggy” or “feathery” pronounced
dark scales on the hindleg segments.
These features have led to the insect to be called the shaggy-legged or feather-legged gallinipper.
Males have large, feathery antennae that allow them to detect the vibrational wave pattern of a female’s wingbeats. The female’s simple antennae are sufficient to lead her to a source of blood, and her yellowish proboscis is tipped with black (photo).
Food
Like horse flies, both male and female drink nectar from flowers. However, females also drink blood. Females need to obtain nutrients from a blood meal to help in egg production.
Range
Psorophora ciliata can be found all over Oklahoma. Its range includes the eastern half of the United States, east of the Rocky Mountains, and down to South America.
Habitat
Adults inhabit fields and yards.
Life cycle
Gallinippers breed in fields, temporary ground pools and ditches. These mosquitoes often lay eggs in dry areas where water may accumulate when flooding occurs. The eggs can survive long periods of time until water arrives.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.