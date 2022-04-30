This week’s featured creature is a duck that was once only found in extreme south Texas, Mexico and South America, but is slowly moving northward.
There have been isolated sightings of black-bellied whistling ducks in Oklahoma in the past but reports of them seem to be more prevalent as of late.
In fact, just in the last month or so, there’ve been reports of them near Stonewall, Durant and around Hugo. And that’s good enough for me to feature them today.
And, if you don’t mind, please let me know if you see one of these birds in the Ada area, or anywhere in Oklahoma for that matter. Reach me at rnw@usa.com. And please send photos if you would like. Thank you!
I love black-bellied whistling ducks. They have a unique look, and their high-pitched whistling calls are something else. Hearing them reminds me of one of my favorite places, South Padre Island, Texas. These birds are prevalent there.
Three sounds you’ll hear in South Padre Island include laughing gulls, crashing ocean waves and black-bellied whistling ducks.
The call is a soft, high whistle with a long first note and several following notes. They give the call in flight, while standing and while swimming.
When a group of these ducks gets together -- which they often do -- their squeaking sounds like a bunch of cartoon mice, in my opinion.
Appearance
Black-bellied whistling ducks have, well, black bellies. However, they are mostly chestnut, with gray faces and reddish-pink bills (photo).
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology describes them as large and gooselike, which I think is an accurate description.
Also, they have long, pink legs.
Habitat
Ponds, freshwater marshes and shallow, freshwater lakes. They forage in fields, lawns and shallow, freshwater ponds. It is not unusual to see these birds in agricultural fields and suburban parks, as well as on the roofs of houses and churches.
Range
As mentioned previously, these birds were once only found down south. Their permanent range includes portions of Mexico, South Texas, and an area in Central Florida.
Their breeding range extends up to the Texas and Oklahoma state line, according to some agencies, and a portion of Southern Arizona.
Food
Black-bellied whistling ducks eat mainly plants, seeds and grains. About 10% of their diet includes snails, insects and other invertebrates.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that they typically forage at night, leaving roosts at sunset to fly to foraging areas. They feed in fields or by dabbling in shallow ponds.
Odds and ends
- The Cornell Lab reports that black-bellied whistling ducks look most like ducks, but their lack of sexual dimorphism, relatively long-term pair bonds, and lack of complex pair-forming behavior more resembles geese and swans.
Hodgepodge
Right now is a great time to see migrating birds. Early morning and late evening is best to see many of them, including warblers. For warblers, look up into oak tree canopies and watch for movement.
I’ve been to Wintersmith Park quite a few times in the past month and observed many birds. Species that I’ve observed there include yellow warblers, Nashville warblers, orange-crowned warblers, Louisiana waterthrushes, common yellowthroats, black-and-white warblers, Bell’s vireos, indigo buntings, least flycatchers, and many, many cedar waxwings which are just about to head north for the summer.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.