These sparrows are common right now

This week’s featured creature, the Lincoln’s sparrow, is currently passing through the Ada area enroute to its breeding range further north.
I've been seeing them a lot, which is typical during spring migration, along woodland edges, brush piles and feeders.
The Lincoln’s sparrow wasn’t named after the 16th president of the United States, it was named after Thomas Lincoln.
And not the father of Abraham Lincoln, but Thomas Lincoln, a friend of the great ornithologist, naturalist and artist John James Audubon. Actually, he was a friend of Audubon’s son.
However, Lincoln did accompany Audubon on an 1834 expedition where they discovered the bird.
Audubon first called the bird “Tom’s Finch.” Lincoln shot a bird that was unknown to the men in the expedition. The only one of that species to be collected.
Nowadays, ornithologists capture birds and band them for research purposes. Heck, some even get tiny radio transmitters. But way back in the day, birds were killed so they could be studied.
In winter, these birds are around, but they are much more common during spring migration.
Appearance
One thing that stands out on this bird is the well-outlined buffy submoustachial stripe (photo) that leads down to a wash of the same color across the chest. With many Lincoln’s sparrows, the wash extends down the sides as well. This wash, along with the fine stripes, gives the appearance of a bird wearing a beige pinstripe suit, especially when viewed from the side.
They have large gray eyebrows with brown and black stripes on the crowns. They also have a gray stripe atop the center of the head.
Range
The Lincoln’s sparrow is a winter visitor over much of Oklahoma — pretty much everywhere but the Panhandle — according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. They also winter over much of Texas, the Southeast, the Southwest and most of Mexico. They breed in much of the Rocky Mountains and most of Canada, eh!
Habitat
Lincoln’s sparrows like cover, so thickets and overgrown fields are an ideal place to find them. They also like woodland edges, and I have seen them in roadside habitat. In secrecy, they skulk around in search of food.
Food
During warmer months, Lincoln’s sparrows mostly eat a variety of insects such as flies, beetles, moths, caterpillars, ants and some spiders. In winter, they eat a variety of seeds.
They will visit backyard feeders to eat seed that’s been spilled or scattered on the ground, but they are an uncommon visitor. They visit my feeding stations the most in late winter and during spring migration. In fact, there were two at my feeders Friday.
Odds and ends
• The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that female Lincoln’s sparrows are more attracted to males who sing to them on cold mornings. Ornithologists believe this may be due to the fact that males that brave the cold may make better mates.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
