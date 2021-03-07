ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Dr. Ray Quiett, 86, of Ada, are 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Quiett passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 8, 1934, in Levelland, TX to Norris and Veomia Lobstein Quiet…