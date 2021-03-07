The brown creeper is so called because it creeps about trees in search of food.
I love to watch these tiny, inconspicuous songbirds as they cling closely to tree trunks and branches in search of prey. They start low on a tree trunk, then zigzag or spiral up the tree and onto the branches, probing into crevices with their decurved bills snatching up food. They then fly to the base of a nearby tree to begin the process again.
Their size, along with the fact that they rarely remain still, makes them somewhat difficult to photograph.
Brown creepers are winter visitors to Oklahoma. Last year, I saw one at Wintersmith Park on March 29, the latest date in the year of which I had seen one here prior to migrating for the spring.
It's interesting, I saw and photographed one in Colorado during the summer once, and it was inhabiting evergreen forests, which is not unusual as they favor that habitat in the breeding season.
It found it pretty cool to see one in its breeding range, when I'd previously only ever saw them in winter.
Appearance
Brown creepers are about 4.5 to 5.5 inches in length, but as mentioned previously, they have long tails so their bodies are actually quite small, barely larger than a grown man's thumb.
They are streaked with brown and buff above, and white below (see photo). The above coloring is an excellent camouflage, helping them to stay hidden while on tree trunks and branches.
Habitat
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that the brown creeper prefers forests with many large live trees for foraging. And that during winter in north Texas and the Midwest, which I'm sure includes Oklahoma, brown creepers are particularly common in oak-hickory forests. I certainly believe that as it is the habitat in which I see them most. The wooded areas of Wintersmith Park are a good place to locate these birds, both inside and just east of the park.
Range
The bird's winter range includes all of Oklahoma and most every state in the nation. The brown creeper's breeding range includes most of the Rocky Mountain states, states along the West Coast, the Northeast and up into Canada, eh.
Food
Brown creepers eat mostly insects and their larvae. Insects include flies, stinkbugs, gnats, lacewings, stinkbugs, leafhoppers, ants, katydids, plant lice and moths, among others. They also eat spiders and their eggs. It is reported that, in winter, they will also eat some seeds and will sometimes visit suet feeders.
Hodgepodge
- Next week, I will most likely feature a bird which I have only seen in Texas, the crested caracara. However, two were recently spotted and photographed in the area -- near Tupelo -- so that's good enough for me! For more on that, visit eBird Oklahoma Rare Bird Alert.
- Migration is just getting underway, albeit in the beginning stages, so that's exciting. A tree swallow and some cliff swallows were recently observed at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge in North Texas. Those species are among the earliest to migrate north in spring.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.