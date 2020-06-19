As the coronavirus pandemic deepened and widened in April and May, we began to see more and more schools say they were canceling their graduations or changing them to virtual events.
I love covering graduations, so not only did I feel a sense of loss for those unable to graduate, I felt a sense of loss for my work as well.
Then, graduations!
It turns out that the year of no graduations turned into the year of graduations. The kids, their parents, faculty and staff all got together after the spring semester, when all the activities seniors enjoy for the last time in public school disappeared, and decided that the kids at least deserved something special for graduation.
Thus began outdoor graduations, socially-distanced graduations and senior parades.
In years past, I would pick out a sampling of graduations to cover, often based on timing and geography. If Vanoss was graduating at ECU’s Kerr Dome just down the street from Ada on the same night, for example, it was easy enough to drop by on my way to or from either one. But this year, as graduations turned into something even more meaningful than in the past, I was eager to photograph any and all of them.
And it’s been even more fun than usual. If you would like to see and purchase my graduation photos, you can find them at:
Also, thank you all for your words of praise for my recent Oklahoma Press Association wins. Last year’s OPA annual convention inspired me to compete more, and it was my honor to win four awards, a first place for spot news photo, a second place for column writing, a third place in feature photo and a second place for The Ada News in photography, which is mostly me.
I hope my efforts inspire our community to be and do great things.
