The white-breasted nuthatch is a year-round resident in the Ada area, but is perhaps a little more common in winter.
It is an interesting little bird the behavior of which if far from the norm. Its movements aren’t very fluid, but more herky-jerky, in my opinion.
Rather than turn its head when checking to see if the coast is clear, it seems to swing from side to side. Also, these birds can, and often do, creep down tree trunks upside down (see photo) in search of food.
I get a kick out of hearing their calls which is described as a loud, nasal “yank” often repeated a few times in a row.
These little birds are frequent visitors to my feeders, and, they prefer black oil sunflower seeds, peanuts (see photo) and suet. While they often hang around when eating suet, white-breasted nuthatches usually swoop in to get a peanut or sunflower seed, then fly off to a large tree to open/consume it.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that, during the winter, white-breasted nuthatches join foraging flocks led by chickadees or titmice, perhaps partly because it makes food easier to find and partly because there are more birds to help watch for predators. One study found that when titmice were removed from a flock, nuthatches were more wary and less willing to visit exposed bird feeders, according to the Cornell Lab.
I have noticed myself that WBNs at feeders are often in the company of Carolina chickadees and tufted titmice.
Appearance
At 5 to 5.5 inches in length, the white-breasted nuthatch is a small bird, but it is the largest of North American nuthatches.
They have dark crowns, bluish gray backs and white faces and breasts. Their bills are thin and straight. However, the lower mandibles curve upward giving the appearance that the bills curve upward as well.
Generally, males have more bluish coloring on their backs than females, and, have black crowns versus dark gray crowns for females. However, females sometimes have crowns that are so dark, it’s tough to differentiate. I believe the bird in the photo holding a peanut is a male, while the bird which is upside down on the tree is a female, but I am not 100% certain.
The red-breasted nuthatch -- a winter visitor to Oklahoma -- is somewhat similar in appearance, but is a little smaller, has rusty-red coloring on its breast and has thick, black stripes through the eyes.
And, whereas the WBN has a nasal, low-pitched “yank” call, the red-breasted nuthatch’s yank call is higher in pitch and is more horn-like. Also, the RBN is much more likely to be found amongst pine trees versus the deciduous trees preferred by the WBN.
Habitat
Deciduous woodlands, but often visits suburban parks and residential yards, particularly if there are large, deciduous trees about.
Range
White-breasted nuthatches can be found all over Oklahoma during the fall and winter. Its breeding range includes the eastern four-fifths of the state. It’s permanent range includes the eastern half of the country, along with much of the American West, and down into Mexico. It is less common in the Plains States, and other areas where trees are scarce.
Food
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that white-breasted nuthatches eat mainly insects and insect larvae, such as beetles, caterpillars (including gypsy moths and tent caterpillars), tree hoppers, scale insects, ants, stinkbugs and click beetles, as well as spiders.
However, insects are mostly a summer fare, while in fall and winter they often eat acorns, sunflower seeds, and sometimes crops such as corn.
Nesting
White-breasted nuthatches usually nest in tree cavities, abandoned woodpecker holes, and, occasionally, nesting boxes, according to the Cornell Lab.
A female lays five to nine eggs which are incubated for about two weeks. Nestling period is about one month.
Odds and ends
- As I mentioned previously, red-breasted nuthatches are more likely to be found in coniferous forests, and even where patches of pine trees abound. I know a couple who has many large trees around their home -- a mixture of oaks and pines. I often see and hear both white-breasted and red-breasted nuthatches (during winter) while over there visiting. At my home, which is surrounded by deciduous trees, I have yet to see or hear a RBN.
- Nuthatches get their common name from their habit of jamming large nuts and acorns into tree bark, then whacking them with their sharp bill to “hatch” out the seed from the inside, according to the Cornell Lab.
- The Cornell Lab also reports that if a WBN is seen making lots of quick trips to and from a feeder -- too many for it to be eating them all -- it may be storing the seeds for later in the winter, by wedging them into furrows in the bark of nearby trees.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
