The dreaded ragweed is lingering, so I feel a column is in order.
Typically, ragweed is at its worst in mid-September -- and it was quite severe -- but in this area of the country, it often hangs around.
Now, the ragweed pollen count isn’t as high as it was last month, but it was in the medium-high range Thursday through much of Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.
And ragweed is worst when nights are cool and days are warm and dry, which is what’s been happening in the past few weeks.
In late summer and into the fall, ragweed plants release pollen into the air, causing about 23 million Americans to have symptoms from an allergy to the pollen, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
It’s reported that one out of five people react to ragweed pollen. I’m one of the five, apparently, but my allergies are a little less severe than those of some others’, so that’s a plus.
I usually get sinus pressure, stuffiness and sometimes sore throat, whereas many people with allergies suffer from those symptoms, as well as watery eyes, runny nose and itchiness.
And if you’ve had some issues with allergies lately, it could very likely be ragweed pollen.
But be aware that mold spores and dust mites can be bad in autumn as well. However, this column is about ragweed and the issues caused by its pollination process.
Help is on the way ... sort of
The first frost of the fall should substantially reduce ragweed pollen.
I once wrote in a column that that the first frost would eliminate ragweed pollen, because that’s what I read from experts. However, in early December 2020 -- after we had had a frost -- I discovered and documented a large amount of ragweed which was still around and producing pollen, although the amount of pollen was fairly low.
Sometimes, I think experts speak in terms of the country as a whole, rather than saying some locations are worse than others when it comes to ragweed pollen.
And evidentially, the ragweed in Oklahoma takes a substantial amount of freezing weather to kill it. Figures!
So anyway, I can’t say for sure when the ragweed will end, but the pollen it produces should be reduced quite a bit after the first frost.
And the first frost of the Ada area typically occurs around Halloween, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Since mid-September is peak ragweed season, hopefully the days of “very high” pollen counts are over until spring.
Hopefully.
You can check pollen counts at the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic, (https://oklahomaallergy.com/), or check at weather.com (https://weather.com/), or pollen.com (https://www.pollen.com/).
The culprits
Ragweed is in the family ambrosia. Yes, as in Greek Mythology where ambrosia was considered the food or drink of the Olympian gods, and it was thought to bring long life and immortality to anyone who consumed it. That doesn’t sound right at all to me. Ragweed is the devil’s lettuce, I tell you!
There are about seven different species of ragweed in Oklahoma. The three most common are giant ragweed (Ambrosia trifida), common ragweed (Ambrosia artemisifolia), and western ragweed (Ambrosia psilostachya).
I would venture a guess that while common ragweed is very common indeed, people have probably noticed giant ragweed the most. Giant ragweed -- also known as great ragweed and tall ragweed -- in certain situations can grow up to 20 feet in height. However, most plants are in the six to eight feet range.
They have palmate leaves, which means their shape resembles that of the palm of a hand and its fingers. However, the leaves near the tops of the plant are elliptical.
They have long, thin flower spikes (photo) which are similar in appearance to the other two common ragweed species.
Common ragweed is less noticeable and is shrubbier, growing to about two-and-a-half feet tall. It is worst for seasonal allergy sufferers around mid- to late-August.
Common ragweed has leaves which are more dissected than those of western ragweed, and its stems are more reddish in color.
Western ragweed is also quite common, and grows up to six feet in height, but most plants are shorter, below three feet. It is a perennial whereas the previous two species are annuals.
Range
Everywhere in Oklahoma and the United States.
Habitat where it grows
Everywhere. Well, sort of. Ragweed tends to be more prevalent where soil has been disturbed by human activity. Go figure. It follows us!
Western ragweed typically grows on disturbed sites, dry rangelands and hillsides.
According to the AAFA, common ragweed and giant ragweed grows along roadsides, riverbanks, in vacant lots and fields near streams of water, and where farming or chemicals upset the soil -- such as salting roads in the winter.
Ragweed v. Goldenrod
Although goldenrod often gets some blame for allergy issues, it does not cause hay fever. I repeat, goldenrod doesn’t trigger seasonal allergies. The pollen produced by goldenrod is thick and heavy, therefore it is not carried by the wind. It must be spread by insects.
Ragweed pollen, on the other hand, is very light in weight and depends on the wind to spread. And each plant can release up to one billion pollen grains into the air, according to experts. One billion!
Symptoms of ragweed allergy
According to Michigan Medicine, at the University of Michigan, symptoms of seasonal allergies include:
Itchy, watery eyes.
Sneezing.
Runny, stuffy, or itchy nose.
Temporary loss of smell.
Headache and fatigue.
Dark circles under the eyes - sometimes called allergic shiners.
Drainage from the nose down the back of the throat (postnasal drip).
Sore throat or coughing.
Snoring.
Odds and ends
Please don’t forget to check out my Randy’s Natural World YouTube channel -- www.youtube.com/user/randyadventure.
According to experts:
- Washed laundry should be dried in a dryer, not outside during the pollen season, as the laundry will pick up ragweed pollen.
- Avoid peak ragweed hours, which are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limit the time spent outside between those hours as counts are lower in the early morning and late afternoon.
- Ragweed pollen is worst on hot, dry and windy days. There is much, much less pollen in the air during and after rain.
- To rid property of ragweed, experts suggest pulling the plants before they begin to flower. Ragweed plants are easily pulled from the soil, experts say.
- Pets that enter a home after being outside can bring ragweed pollen in with them.
- Dogs can suffer from ragweed allergies as well.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.