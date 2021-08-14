I'm featuring the viceroy butterfly this week so it will be fresh on everybody's
mind when I feature the monarch some time in the next few weeks.
Monarchs will be migrating through in September and October, and I need to
brush up on the research. I have a fairly good knowledge of the butterflies, but
checking for new discoveries and information is always a plus.
Viceroys look like monarchs, but there are differences. And once you know what
to look for, distinguishing one from the other will be relatively easy.
Whereas many butterflies have camouflage to hide from predators, these
butterflies stand out like sore thumbs. There is a reason for this, but more on that
later.
Scientists believe they know why these two butterflies resemble each other.
But first, let’s go back a ways.
When I was a kid, I learned that viceroys mimic monarchs because monarchs taste
terrible to birds. Their toxicity, if eaten, makes birds ill.
This is due to the fact that its caterpillars feed on the milkweed plant, which have
poisons that don’t affect the caterpillars.
So birds not only avoid monarchs, they also avoid the harmless viceroys (batesian
mimicry). Right?
Not so fast!
Although that was believed to be the case for a century or so, it turns out that the
entomologists were actually the ones fooled by the mimicry.
Between the time I was a kid and now, researchers discovered that viceroys also
taste terrible to birds. Yuk!
So now, scientists believe these two spectacular orange butterflies mimic each
other (müllerian mimicry).
That is perhaps the reason for the bright, bold coloring — to let birds know to stay
away.
The results of extensive tests using caged birds were published in Nature:
International Journal of Science, in 1991. “Our experiment refutes this
interpretation by revealing that viceroys are as unpalatable as monarchs ... This
implies that viceroys are müllerian co-mimics of (monarchs) and prompts a
comprehensive reassessment of this widely cited exemplar of mimicry.”
According to entomologists at the University of Florida, viceroys “sequester
salicylic acid from substances ingested by the caterpillar from its host plant, which
makes adults bitter to taste, hence its aposematic coloration and display
behavior.”
But which one began mimicking the other first? That is a good question, and one
that may never be answered.
Appearance
Viceroys are orange and black, medium-sized butterflies that have wingspans that
range in width from 2.5 to 3.5 inches.
Monarch wingspans range from 3.5 to almost 5 inches wide.
Although very similar in appearance, viceroys have black lines crossing the
postmedian hindwings (see photo), whereas monarchs do not (see other photo).
These black lines on viceroys are visible whether the wings are open or closed.
It’s rare, but sometimes these black lines are so thin, they’re almost non-existent.
And viceroy caterpillars look absolutely nothing like monarch caterpillars, which
have a zebra-like appearance, with a bit of yellow mixed in here and there.
Viceroy caterpillars are lumpy, bumpy and brown and white in color. In fact, they
resemble bird excrement. It’s an excellent camouflage, if you ask me.
If you can’t get a close-up view of one of these butterflies, just know that the
viceroy’s flight is sort of fast and erratic, whereas monarchs appear to float along
with the wind.
Flight time
There are two to three broods of viceroys each year which fly from May through
September in most of their range. Generally, the further south in the range, the
longer the flight times will last. For example, in portions of Canada, eh, viceroy
flights may end in August, whereas in Florida, they can often fly all year.
Range
Viceroys can be found all over Oklahoma and pretty much everywhere east of the
Cascade and Sierra Nevada mountains in the United States. They also populate
large portions of Canada and Mexico.
Habitat
Viceroys inhabit many places such as meadows, thickets, overgrown fields,
marshes and lakesides.
Food
Adults feed on a variety of flowers. However, when flowers are not as plentiful,
adults will feed on rotten fruit, carrion and even dung.
Caterpillars feed on leaves of trees such as willows, poplars and cottonwoods.
Odds and ends
You will generally not see viceroys in the spring until about two weeks or so after
willow and cottonwood leaves have begun to grow.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been
an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years.
Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
