This week’s featured creature is arguably the undisputed king of woodpeckers in the United States.
Many people commonly see smaller woodpeckers, but the crow-sized pileated woodpecker commands attention and the experience is often remembered.
This uncommon bird is quite stealthy, but can also be somewhat noisy. In fact, most everything it does could be considered loud. Its calls, the hammering it does on trees and the flapping of its wings usually grab the attention of a nearby observer.
I love watching and photographing these birds, neither of which is easy as they are quick to flee.
I say the pileated woodpecker is arguably the king, because some believe that the previous size leader still exists.
As it was a bit larger than the pileated, the ivory-billed woodpecker was once the reigning king, but is now probably extinct. There have been ivory-bill sightings and reports over the years, but the last accepted sighting of the ivory-bill in the United States was in 1944.
Human habitat destruction and hunting by collectors led to its demise.
However, whereas the ivory-bill was probably always rare, the pileated is fairly common and numerous. According to the North American Breeding Bird Survey, populations have steadily increased since 1966.
Woodpeckers are equipped with longue tongues that not only help it reach food easier, but protect its brain in an ingenious way. When w woodpeckers tongue retracts, it wraps around the skull and helps protect the bird’s brain from injury during high-speed pecking, according to the American Bird Conservancy.
Appearance
The pileated woodpecker ranges in length from 16 to 19 inches, and its wingspan ranges from 26 to 29.5 inches.
It is mostly black, with a striking red crest, and white stripes on the face that continues down the neck.
The male has red stripes on its cheeks (photo), which the female lacks (photo).
Habitat
These birds inhabit mature deciduous or mixed deciduous-coniferous woodlands of nearly every type. In other words, they prefer areas with large trees.
I often see and hear these birds in and around Wintersmith Park.
Range
The range of the pileated woodpecker includes the eastern half of the United States, but also extends westward up through Canada, eh, and down into mountainous areas of Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California.
In Oklahoma, it has been seen over most of the state, save for the panhandle, although it is less common the further west you go.
Food
The main food source for pileated woodpeckers is carpenter ants. However, they will also eat wood-boring beetle larvae, termites, flies roaches, grasshoppers and caterpillars.
The birds will visit feeders, but it is uncommon and mostly occurs where people’s yards border wooded areas. They are attracted mostly with suet, but also seed such as black oil sunflower, hulled sunflower seed and peanuts.
Nesting
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, pileated woodpeckers typically nest in dead trees. A female lays three to five eggs which are incubated for 15 to 18 days, and the nestling period is about a month.
Odds and ends
- The Cornell Lab reports that a pileated woodpecker pair stays together on its territory year round, and will defend the territory in all seasons, but will tolerate new arrivals during the winter.
