This week, I’m featuring a large beetle that resembles a dinosaur. Well, the face does.
The triceratops beetle (Phileurus truncatus) is fairly large as it grows to one and a half inches in length.
For the most part, I enjoy finding and observing these beetles, which usually occurs when they are attracted to lights. However, I can recall one time when I wasn’t exactly happy to see one.
While I was outdoors at night and carrying a light meant to attract insects, a triceratops beetle flew in and clung to my shirt. It was quite loud, as was the thud it made when it crashed into my side.
It was a bit startling as it was more intense than when a June bug dive-bombs a person.
And I know to expect that type of thing when carrying a light meant to attract insects, but it doesn’t seem to get any easier.
And, like last week’s featured creature, these beetles are nocturnal.
Entomologists at Mississippi State University report that, like other large scarab beetles, triceratops beetle larvae feed on decaying wood, especially that of oak.
It is also reported that adult triceratops beetles are predatory, feeding on the larvae of other wood-inhabiting insects, a behavior that helps reduce the competition for their young.
So, I would imagine that that would include the larvae of the reddish-brown stag beetle, last week’s featured creature, as its larvae eat rotting wood and the juices associated with it.
Appearance
The triceratops beetle is glossy black and dimpled overall. It has short orange-brown hairs along the sides of the body and the head (photos).
The C-shaped larvae live in rotting wood, and are essentially “grub worms.” They have transparent white bodies and brownish heads.
Range
In the United States, triceratops beetles are found in the Southeast, from Oklahoma and Texas to West Virgina and Florida. There is also a population in western Arizona.
When active
In Oklahoma, adult triceratops beetles are active from about late May into October. They are a fairly uncommon species.
Odds and ends
- Adult triceratops beetles are relatively long-lived — about two years in captivity — and are sometimes kept as pets by people who rear beetles as a hobby.
- These beetles will squeak when disturbed or mishandled.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
