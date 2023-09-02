I’m featuring the Swainson’s Hawk this week as this bird will be moving through the state in great numbers during the next five or six weeks.
However, the vast majority of Swainson’s hawks will migrate through the western half of Oklahoma, as this is a bird of the Great Plains and the American West.
Additionally, the Ada area lies on the eastern border of the bird’s summer range and the eastern edge of its migration route.
Starting in late August and into September, nearly the entire population of Swainson’s hawks migrates from North America to Argentina.
The peak of fall migration for these birds in Oklahoma is late September.
I will be keeping my eyes to the skies during this fall’s migration to document how many Swainson’s hawks I see. and on that note, if you see one, please send me an email (rnw@usa.com) and let me know, if you have time.
Something I’ve noticed lately is the overwhelming numbers of grasshoppers in the area, particularly the wrinkled grasshopper. Swainson’s hawks love to eat grasshoppers and it will be interesting to see if the abundance of grasshoppers will bring more hawks through the area.
Often during the fall, it’s not unusual to see many Swainson’s hawks walking around pastures eating grasshoppers.
These birds take part in one of the great birding spectacles during migration. They often form massive groups called “kettles” as they migrate in spring and fall.
Swainson’s hawks are often joined by broad-winged hawks, Mississippi kites, turkey vultures and black vultures to form immense kettles, which can range from hundreds of birds to tens of thousands.
They take advantage of thermal currents, in which the rising heat carries the birds high up so they can conserve much-needed energy and flap their wings less.
These kettles are most common in April and September.
A few years ago, one April, my son and I were driving on a highway in Texas near the border with Mexico. In the distance, I spotted a massive number of birds moving north across the horizon.
Thousands of Swainson’s hawks, broad-winged hawks, turkey vultures and black vultures were swirling around together in kettles. It was quite a sight.
The sheer number of birds was overwhelming and hard to explain. Photos or even videos could never do it justice.
During fall migration, the further south they go, the more the migration path narrows, meaning the kettles get much larger by the time they reach the border with Mexico.
Appearance
The Swainson’s hawk has a light morph and a dark morph, and both have intermediate colorations. The dark morph resembles the light morph in pattern, however, where the light morph is white, the dark morph is, well, dark. and because the dark morph is much more likely to be seen west of the Rocky Mountains, I will only write about the light morph in the description.
Swainson’s hawks are about the size of red-tailed hawks, only a little slenderer. They have long wings with pointed wingtips, which are also less broad than the wings of the redtail.
Swainson’s hawks are basically brown on the back and light colored in the front.
They have dark heads and upper breasts. However, while females have brown heads that match the color of their breasts, males generally have dark grayish heads and rufous upper chests.
When in flight and viewed from underneath, they have blackish flight feathers.
Range
As mentioned previously, the Ada area lies within the very eastern portion of this bird’s breeding range. The Chickasaw National Recreation Area near Sulphur lists the bird as a common summer resident.
The range also extends northeast to about the western edge of Missouri, north into Canada, west to California, and back southeast to Texas and portions of northern Mexico. There are also a couple of areas in Alaska and northern Canada where these birds can be found.
Food
Swainson’s hawks have a diet that is a little different from many other hawk species. During the nesting season, they will eat snakes, lizards and small mammals, such as ground squirrels, pocket gophers, voles and mice. But when not nesting, these hawks feed on large grasshoppers and dragonflies, especially during migration and on the wintering grounds in Argentina.
Habitat
Open spaces such as prairies, dry grasslands, pastures and agricultural fields. It’s funny, but if you look at the range maps of both the Swainson’s hawk and broad-winged hawk, you’ll see that while the Swainson’s occupies a large portion of the western United States, the broadwing — a woodland bird — occupies a large portion of the eastern half. Their boundaries join together where the eastern woodlands end, and the Great Plains begin.
Swainson’s hawks also visit grassland habitat that he been converted to crop and grazing land. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, they’re often found searching for prey in hay and alfalfa fields, pastures, grain crops, and row crops, or perched atop adjacent fence posts and overhead sprinkler systems.
Nesting
Nests are generally created in trees in open areas about 15-30 feet above the ground.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that females lay one to five eggs which will be incubated for quite some time, about five weeks. The nestling period is much shorter at about three weeks.
Odds and ends
• The Swainson’s hawk was named after William John Swainson, a 19th-century English ornithologist, entomologist, artist, conchologist and malacologist.
• Depending on where the bird resides in North America, the Swainson’s hawk migration in a round trip to Argentina can be more than 12,000 miles — the longest of any North American raptor.
• According to the American Bird Conservancy, during the 1990s, massive numbers of Swainson’s hawks died as a result of a pesticide used in Argentina. The hawks ate poisoned grasshoppers and died in massive numbers — 35,000 in one season alone. However, due to an international conservation effort, the use of the problem pesticide ended, and the population of Swainson’s hawks has stabilized.
• According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the oldest known Swainson’s hawk in the wild was more than 26 years old when it was recaptured in 2012 after being banded in 1986.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
