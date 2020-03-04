'The Silent Patient' a psychological thriller

“The Silent Patient” (Astramare Ltd., 2019) by Alex Michaelides comes in at number five on the bestseller list this week. An outstanding psychological thriller, its insight and expertise comes from Michaelides’ time spent in Cyprus, where he grew up, and subsequently attended university at Cambridge and then screenwriting school at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles.
Haunted by the theme of the Alcestis, one of the oldest surviving plays by Euripides, the novel’s antagonist, photorealist painter Alicia Berenson, becomes the silent patient after shooting her husband five times in the face. Not even speaking at her trial, she is remanded to The Grove, a psychiatric hospital on the brink of being shut down.
In the myth of Alcestis, Apollo grants her husband Admetus eternal life if he can find someone to take his place when Death comes. Knowing he is fearful of death and not wishing to leave her children fatherless, Alcestis nobly steps forward to take his place. The correlation between Alcestis and Alicia becomes evident to her psychotherapist, Theo Faber, who is eager to help Alicia speak again and reveal the truth about her husband’s murder. He is intrigued by her final painting titled “Alcestis” on display at an art gallery owned by her longtime friend, Jean Felix, who knows the value of her infamous piece.
But Theo has psychological problems of his own that threaten to interfere with Alicia’s treatment. Just as Admetus “beguiled the fates” in the Alcestis, Michaelides beguiles readers with a truly unforeseen ending that twists back on itself like Apollo’s serpent, an old Greek tale of the hardships women endure at the hands of men. Destined to become a classic.
You can intrigue your taste buds with a Greek-inspired asparagus and salmon phyllo pie and blood orange salad that are as beguiling in their own right as a sophisticated Greek tragedy. Enjoy.
Asparagus and Salmon Phyllo Pie
Ingredients
2 tbsp. of olive oil
1/2 cup of yellow onion, diced
1 tbsp. minced garlic
2 cups asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
Salt and pepper to taste
2 2-oz. salmon fillets, cooked
1 cup of queso fresco or goat cheese, crumbled
Zest of 1 lemon, about a tablespoon
3 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup heavy cream or Mexican crema
15 sheets of phyllo pastry, thawed
Olive oil cooking spray or 1/4 cup olive oil
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9-inch pie dish with olive oil. Set aside. Heat the oil in sauté pan over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the onions. Sauté for 2 minutes. Stir in the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds, stirring constantly so the garlic does not burn.
Add asparagus and mix until combined. Season the mixture with salt and pepper. Cover and let cook for 10 minutes or until the asparagus is tender, adding a little bit of water after 5 minutes. Remove from heat and place in a medium bowl. Flake the salmon into the cooled mixture. Add cheese, lemon zest, eggs, and heavy cream. Season the mixture with salt and pepper and stir well to combine.
Layer 5 sheets of phyllo over the center of the prepared dish pie; lightly spray or brush each sheet with olive oil as you place them on the dish. Make sure you fully cover the base. Overlap the rest of the sheets, one at the time, letting them hang over the edge about halfway; lightly spray or brush each sheet with olive oil as you go. Add the salmon filling and spread evenly. Fold in the overhanging phyllo to fully cover the filling. Spray or brush the top with olive oil. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool about 5 minutes before cutting. Adapted from mommyshomecooking.com/salmon-and-asparagus-phyllo-pie.
Blood Orange Salad
Ingredients
1 head romaine, washed and trimmed
2 green onions, sliced
1 blood orange, peeled and sectioned
1/3 cup walnuts or pecans, toasted
1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese
2 tablespoons blood orange juice
1 1/2 tablespoons pear balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon
2 tablespoons honey
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Tear romaine into bite-sized pieces and place in a medium bowl. Add sliced green onions, blood orange sections, nuts and goat cheese. Mix dressing ingredients in small bowl until emulsified. Drizzle on salad, toss and serve.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
